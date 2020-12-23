Seniors are getting connected to families just in time for Christmas thanks to the Interior Savings Care Home Connection Contest. (file photo)

Gift connects Okanagan seniors with families

Care homes in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Ashcroft, Kamloops, Chase and Vernon benefit

Just in time for Christmas, a dozen care homes are able to connect their residents with families.

The Interior Savings’ Care Home Connection Contest has given out 12 grants of $1,700 to get tablets into care homes.

“We know this year has been very challenging. We’re so appreciative of the care and commitment that our frontline workers have shown,” Interior Savings CEO Kathy Conway said. “It was evident from the heartfelt entries just how important the well-being of those in their care is. It was also evident that tablets are of great need in our local care homes.”

READ MORE: Second death reported in Kelowna care home outbreak

With many restrictions placed on visiting to keep people safe and prevent the virus from spreading, it has made it very difficult for people to stay connected to their friends and family.

“Tablets offer a safe way to do this,” Conway said. “As the holidays approach we know how important it is to be able to see those we care about. We’re pleased to help bridge this gap.”

The winners of the Care Home Connection Contest are:

• Sun Pointe Village, Kelowna

• Forest View Place, Clearwater

• Ponderosa Lodge, Kamloops

• Village at Smith Creek, West Kelowna

• Jackson House, Ashcroft

• Gateby Care Center, Vernon

• Thompson View Lodge, Ashcroft

• Brookhaven Care Home, West Kelowna

• Three Links Manor, Kelowna

• Parkside Community Assisted Living, Chase

• Mission Creek Landing, Kelowna

• Cottonwoods Extended Care, Kelowna

READ MORE: Throwback calendar looks at Vernon’s past

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SeniorsTablets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gift of Hope helps those struggling with mental health in Vernon
Next story
Penticton’s giving spirit shines as donations for struggling families pour in

Just Posted

MP for Kootenay-Columbia Rob Morrison looks back on 2020. (Submitted)
MP for Kootenay-Columbia looks back on 2020

Rob Morrison is a member of the Conservative Party

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms have created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Interior Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

The first vaccines were doled out Tuesday in IH’s two largest cities, Kelowna and Kamloops

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Interior Health

First two recipients were in Kelowna and Kamloops

The Okanagan's own Marv Machura has written and produced a single appropriate to Christmas in 2020. (Marv Machura photo)
Okanagan song in tune with COVID-19 Christmas

Theme is timely during a Christmas unlike any other where many people are not able to see friends and family

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

A community-organized Christmas tractor parade would have taken place from Armstrong to Enderby Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, but the event has been cancelled by organizers. (Jaimee Jansen photo)
North Okanagan Christmas tractor parade nixed by COVID-19 concerns

Organizers cancelled the parade after RCMP advised they could be liable if COVID-19 measures were contravened

The Canadian Barley Tea Company founders Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins competed in this season of CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)
Slaying Dragons earns Shuswap sisters deal but no TV spot

Canadian Barley Tea Company founders share Dragon’s Den experience

Roderick Hansen spent Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 in Penticton shovelling snow off driveways belonging to seniors and others who were unable to shovel themselves. (Contributed)
Penticton man spends day shovelling strangers’ driveways

35-year-old Roderick Hansen saw the recent snow as an opportunity to do something kind for seniors

6-six-year-old Orion Parisien-Wawea, who has leukemia, and his mom Sierra Book were gifted a new Nintendo Switch gaming console Monday Dec. 21, 2020 thanks to the giving spirit of a Penticton business owner that quickly spread throughout the community, leading to four other struggling families receiving gifts. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton’s giving spirit shines as donations for struggling families pour in

Six-year-old with cancer receives Nintendo; community rallies behind game shop to help more families

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Even light load activities can trigger an avalanche. Black Press file photo
Avalanche closes Coalmont Road

There is no specified time for reopening

(Black Press Media files)
Some British Columbians receive recovery benefit; 800K applications approved

Program provides up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for families

Most Read