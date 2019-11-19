The Okanagan Science Centre is raising funds for low income families to enjoy the gift of membership, and will gift an additional family membership with every $57.50 (cost of a family membership) raised. (Carla Jean-Stokes photo)

Gift of science spread to low-income Okanagan families

Okanagan Science Centre matching donations until Dec. 1

Help bring the gift of science to low income families in Vernon and double your contribution! Every year the Okanagan Science Centre fundraises to provide one-year family memberships to low income families through the Salvation Army’s Christmas hampers. To encourage community support this year, until Dec. 1, the OSC will gift an additional family membership with every $57.50 (cost of a family membership) raised.

“We have been participating in the Salvation Army Christmas hampers for years and this matching initiative is to encourage the community to help us provide memberships to even more families,” said Jim Swingle, executive director of the OSC.

The OSC has already begun fundraising for this initiative. On International Science Centre and Science Museum Day the OSC held a fundraising barbecue to raise money towards these memberships as part of a free open house for the community. More than 600 people attended the open house, with the barbecue raising enough money for 11 memberships.

“The free open house event and this membership program help bring families to the Science Centre that may not normally be able to attend. Science is, and should be for everyone,” said Swingle.

To make a donation you can visit the Science Centre, phone 250-545-3644 or donate online at www.okscience.ca. Donations of any amount are accepted.

