Give a gift to someone in need in Revelstoke

CIBC and Community Connections angel tree is now up

The angel tree is now up at CIBC. Pick up a tag and buy a gift for a child this holiday season. (Photo via Facebook/Amanda Cole)

Gift tags for CIBC’s annual Angel Tree are now available for pick up.

Grab a tag from the tree and buy a gift for the child on the tag, return the gift to CIBC by Dec. 11. They will record your contact information at the bank when you pick up your tag.

This year tags were written for each child in need. They give an age range and gender, for example, 6-11 year old girl.

Amanda Cole, banking centre leader at CIBC in Revelstoke, said there are 122 angels on the tree this year. In previous years tags would have families and instead each is individual so there has been an increase in the number of tags this year.

Cole is happy to keep the tradition going. It has been happening every year since she started 2011 and she said she is sure it was happening for a long time before that.

The anonymous list of people in need is created by Community Connections, who then distributes the gifts.

“Our community pulls together really well for people in need,” Cole said.

CIBC is open Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. They have a limit of four people in the lobby at a time due to the pandemic.

