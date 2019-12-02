Give the gift of fun activities this holiday season

Holiday fundraiser for Revelstoke’s Youth Access Fund on at the community centre

The third annual Youth Access Fund holiday fundraiser is currently underway at the Revelstoke Community Centre.

On a Christmas tree in the lobby of the centre are decorations with dollar amounts and gift tags. You can purchase a decoration and the money will be used for the Youth Access Fund.

Established in 2014, the fund ensures all youth have the opportunity to participate in sports, recreation, arts and cultural programs. It is designed to help remove the financial barriers for youth from low and modest income families to participate in activities that they would otherwise not be able to do.

In 2019 the fund distributed almost $7,000. There were 43 youth referred and the financial guidelines were increased to $60,000 after-tax to better represent Revelstoke’s living wage.

Last year the holiday fundraiser received over $625 in donations. The year before that, $860.

For $250 you can send a kid to summer camp, for $75 they can register for skating lessons, for $10 they can go to the movies. Tax receipts are available for donations over $50.

The community centre is open weekdays from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

