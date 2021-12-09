Give the gift of sport in Revelstoke this holiday season

The Youth Access Fund supports access to activities for those who might not otherwise be able to

The Youth Access Fund can help pay for lift tickets for local youth who might not otherwise be able to ski. (Revelstoke Review-File photo)

Mimi Kramer

Special to the Review

This holiday season, give the gift of sports and recreation to the youth of Revelstoke by donating to the Stoke Youth Access Fund.

The Stoke Youth Access Fund (YA Fund) gives equal opportunity for youth ages 6-19 who are residents of Revelstoke to participate in sports, recreation, events, activities, arts and cultural programs.

The fund is meant to help remove the financial barriers including registration fees, equipment, transportation and other costs.

Families that fall below the Revelstoke living wage income of $75,000 (before tax) and $60,000 (after tax) are eligible to apply for the YA Fund. Families that are experiencing need, such as separation, illness, crisis, or a job layoff may also qualify for the fund.

READ MORE: Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser coming up again in February

“Right now, we can give $300 per child per year, which is amazing, but one summer camp may be the only thing that it can support for the year. More community donations means helping more kids throughout the community,” says, Ainslee Arthurs, the youth liaison for Revelstoke.

The Stoke Youth Access Fund can bring access to encouraging and meaningful opportunities to the youth of Revelstoke.

“Families wanting to give their child an opportunity to participate in swimming, a ski day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, a dance class or a babysitting course, will now have the resources to do so,” says Arthurs.

With the intent to support other youth in the community, the Revelstoke Secondary School Rec Leadership team will be hosting a Senior Co-Ed volleyball game for other students. Entry will be by donation, there will be draw prizes and a festive Christmas bake sale for other students to help raise money for the YA Fund.

Those who wish to help contribute to the fund can make a direct donation to the City of Revelstoke, (Re: Youth Access Fund). Donations can be dropped off at the Community Centre and City Hall.

READ MORE: More than just a couch: Local practice changing the way people think about counselling

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RevelstokeSports