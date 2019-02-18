Glimpses of our past for Feb. 20

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, Feb. 24, 1894

A concert entertainment was planned for Peterson’s Hall on Front Street on Monday, Feb. 26. The program included two songs by the Revelstoke Glee Club, a ladies’ fancy lantern drill, a Swedish song by Miss Lindquist and solos and quartettes featuring Guy Barber, Henry Coursier and others.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, Feb. 22, 1899

The estimates for provincial spending were brought down at Victoria last week. They included $115 per month for the government agent’s salary, $15,000 for roads and bridges in the Revelstoke area, and $10,000 for protection of the Columbia River at Revelstoke.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, Feb. 20, 1909

A smart piece of detective work was effected this week by several local men, resulting in the capture of one of the slickest crooks that ever struck this town. The crook was cashing express orders after making large purchases. Local merchant Kenny McRae, was suspicious and discovered that the description of Sinclair tallied with that of a man from Georgia who was wanted for stealing express books. Chief Bain responded and arrested the man.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 20, 1919

A serious accident occurred at Arrowhead when two men were knocked off a railway car by an overhead tramway while switching in the Arrowhead yard. William Clay had a badly broken arm and Ernest Root suffered a fractured skull and other injuries. He was brought to the hospital in Revelstoke but died the following day.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 20, 1929

One of the features of last week’s winter carnival was the jumping of Miss Isobel Coursier, champion lady ski jumper of the world, who came from her duties as physical instructress at the Provincial Normal School, Victoria to perform in her home town. She made an unofficial jump of 103 feet, far exceeding her previous record of 84 feet on the local hill.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 24, 1939

The Rural Occupational School, which is part of the Dominion-Provincial Youth Training Program, will open in Revelstoke on Feb. 27 in a downtown location. The purpose of this school is to offer instruction in agriculture, homemaking and crafts to young people between the ages of 16 and 35. Classes are free. The program will run for two weeks from 9:30 am to 9:00 pm. The school is being sponsored by the Farmers’ Institute.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 24, 1949

Mrs. Obenchain sold her dry goods premises at the corner of First Street and Connaught Avenue to Pradolini Bros. as a retail store for building supplies. The building was built in 1902 and McDonald and Monteith men’s clothing store. It currently houses Padrino’s Pizza.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 19, 1959

The Civic Centre was the scene of a very enjoyable evening on Tuesday when the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club entertained over 260 people at its annual Big Game Dinner. Films of wildlife were shown and very much enjoyed by the audience.