Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, June 3, 1893

A monument was erected over the grave of the late Mrs. Louise Beavo in the cemetery. Beavo died on November 13, 1891 of rheumatic fever. She was 32 years old, and left her two sons, Willie and George, ages 6 and 8, who were brought up by her mother, Mrs. Barbara Clark. The monument was a polished grey marble pyramid standing on a freestone base. It came from the marble works at Clinton, Ontario and was obtained through Mr. Howson, the local undertaker. Unfortunately, as the marker was made so long after her death, the date of death reads 1892 instead of 1891. This is the oldest known marker in Revelstoke’s Mountain View Cemetery.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 28, 1898

The newspaper had an article with the headline GRANDMOTHERS MEET, talking about a Board of Trade meeting to discuss the incorporation of Revelstoke as a city. The article said, “The result of last night’s meeting has fairly succeeded in making this place the laughing stock of the whole province … The HERALD entirely refuses to believe that the people of Revelstoke as a body wish to appear before the province as a lot of nervous old women incapable of knowing their own minds and afraid of the responsibilities of self-government.” The main issue in the delay of incorporation was river-bank protection. The Board of Trade didn’t want to incorporate before getting a promise from the provincial government that they would work to mitigate the erosion of the riverbank. Revelstoke was finally incorporated on March 1, 1899.

110 Years Ago: Revelstoke Mail-Herald, May 30, 1908

The City Council voted to raise the rate of pay for volunteer firemen to $2.00 per hour while engaged in actual firefighting, up from the previous rate of .75 cents per hour.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 30, 1918

Two fatal accidents occurred in the Connaught Tunnel in the space of a week. George Clark, age 65 was killed on May 16 when he was hit by rocks falling from the tunnel. He had been working as a watchman at the tunnel for only a few days. On May 23, Antone Linbeck, age 54, was found dead inside the tunnel after having been apparently run over by a train. He had been a watchman at the tunnel since it opened in December of 1916.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 3, 1938

More than 130 men were working on the Big Bend section of the Trans-Canada Highway since work opened for the season the week previously. 76 men were at the 63-mile camp, 34 were working on the three-mile stretch near Revelstoke, and 24 men were on the local garage and office staffs. The highway from Revelstoke to Golden was not completed until June of 1940.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 29, 1958

Five huge road building machines, provided by Raymond Construction Ltd, began levelling the new Centennial Park along the Columbia River. The new park would include baseball diamonds for Little League baseball, as well as one for adult use. Other sports facilities were also planned for the new park. The building of the park had been chosen as Revelstoke’s project during the BC Centennial year.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, May 31, 1978

Finning Equipment Centre opened on Highway 23 South in Big Eddy, replacing a smaller depot which opened in 1974. The new centre had a staff of 17 sales, parts, and service people, with Russ Grycan as branch manager.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 1, 1988

150 people came out for a Mayor’s Walkathon of 4 or 10 kilometers to raise money for African famine relief. $2,700 was raised for the cause. Mayor Geoff Battersby encouraged people to come out and participate.

