Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past

Travel to the past through these items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, June 10, 1893

“Robberies and Rowdyism” was the headline for an article on a rash of recent thefts and bad behaviour by “irrepressible hoodlums.” McCarty’s butcher shop lost some meat, a rifle and ammunition was stolen from Hull Bros’ slaughter house, and four hens were stolen from a home on Front Street. Four hoodlums who had spent the night in “bibulous hilarity” (drinking), broke into the home of a Chinese family, but by the time the police arrived, they had “skedaddled”.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, June 6, 1908

Three climbers made an ascent of Mount Mackenzie, going by way of Williamson’s Lake and up the shoulder of the main ridge facing the town. The three men were W. Alldritt, physical director at the YMCA, Rev. J.R. Robertson of the Knox Presbyterian Church, and visiting Presbyterian missionary, Mr. Symington. The men each had 12 pound packs. They commented on “the sweet fellowship of countless mosquitoes.”

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 6, 1918

More than 1600 teenage boys in B.C. had registered with the Soldiers of the Soil program to place boys on farms to help increase production. Fifteen Revelstoke boys were registered with the program through the YMCA and were eager to help on local farms.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 10, 1938

Charles Turnross, owner of the Regent Hotel completed extensive renovations at a cost of $20,000. Most of the rooms were fitted with private baths, while large public baths were available for the rest. Air-conditioning and fire escapes were added to the building. The bedroom furniture was of steel in modernistic style with Simmons “Beauty Sleep” mattreses.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 10, 1943

The Department of National Defence notified Mayor Walter Hardman that a naval minesweeper was to be named the H.M.C.S. Revelstoke as part of a policy by the Canadian Navy to name corvettes and minesweepers after cities and towns in Canada.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 10, 1948

Record floods were occurring throughout B.C., including on the Columbia River, which peaked at 22.49 feet. Farms in Big Eddy were forced to evacuate, and 25 farmers at Mount Cartier were affected, many of them leaving their homes by raft. The farm crops at Sidmouth, 24 miles south, were completely ruined. Road and rail traffic south of Revelstoke was suspended. West of Revelstoke, the road washed out at Clanwilliam, and bridges on the Big Bend Highway were in poor condition. Locals were being urged to donate to help those affected by the flooding.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 6, 1968

250 people attended the unveiling of the Smokey the Bear carving at Weird Woods, on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke. A helicopter from Okanagan Helicopters hovered over the carving to remove the large tarp to unveil the landmark.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, June 7, 1978

Beruschi Park opened on Second Street East. Waldorf Apartments had been built at that location in the 1890s, and after it burned down, the property was acquired by the Beruschi family, who later sold it to the city for a neighbourhood park.