(Revelstoke Museum & Archives Photo No. 1734) Alice Jowett (in doorway, dressed in black) at her Foggy Day Mine, early 1900s.

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past-Aug. 15

Cathy English

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

Glimpses of the Past – Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, August 19, 1893

Edward Holmes, the journalist who is walking from Montreal to Vancouver along the CPR track, arrived in Revelstoke on Monday evening, having walked 35 miles that day. He greatly admired the sublime scenery coming through the Selkirks, which was a great relief after the hot plains of Manitoba and the Northwest. After a good night’s sleep at the Victoria Hotel, he started over the long bridge westward.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 13, 1898

Robert Tapping obtained a queen bee from Chilliwack a few weeks ago, and since that time the bees in one hive alone have filled 21 boxes of the finest white clover honey imaginable.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, August 15, 1908

Mayor Lindmark, and four others were the first to take ponies up the new trail up Mount Victoria (now Mount Revelstoke.) They made camp on the shores of Grass Lake at an altitude of 5000 feet above the city. The alpine flowers were blooming in vast profusion.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 15, 1918

Mrs. A.E. Jowett, owner of the Windsor Hotel of Trout Lake, was cited as a successful lady prospector. One of her most promising claims was the Foggy Day, which has shipped nine tons or ore that gave a return of 4.29 ounces in gold; sixteen ounces in silver and 4.6 per cent lead, with an assay value of $100 per ton. Mrs. Jowett was a delegate to the recent International Mining Convention held in Revelstoke.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 19, 1943

Pilot Officer Leo McKinnon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe McKinnon, was awarded the Distinguished Flying Medal. The citation read: “Flight Sergeant (now Pilot Officer) McKinnon has taken part in attacks on some of the most heavily defended targets in Germany. A very capable wireless operator, he has always displayed great resourcefulness when over enemy territory.” McKinnon was named after his uncle, Lieut. Leo McKinnon, who was killed in action on Vimy Ridge, April 9, 1917.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 19, 1948

Two prominent pioneers passed away during the week. Horace Manning came to Revelstoke in the 1890s from Ontario and established Manning’s Candy Store, which produced the well-known Broadway chocolates. He was very active in the School Board and Board of Trade. Anselmo Pradolini came to Revelstoke in 1903 from northern Italy. He was employed as a stonemason by the CPR until he went into business as a building contractor. He was one of the main contractors on the Court House and many other prominent local buildings. He was Revelstoke’s first Italian mayor in the 1930s.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 14, 1958

The Revelstoke Ski Club was going ahead with plans for another Tournament of Champions in March, 1959. Letters of invitation were sent to Germany, Norway, Finland, Japan and Italy.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 17, 1988

B.C. Hydro chairman Larry Bell was in town meeting with Revelstoke City Council and told them that B.C. Hydro is supportive of the city’s desire to have the reservoir developed for recreation, including fish enhancement and dockage.

Glimpses of Revelstoke's past-Aug. 15

Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives Glimpses of the Past - Items… Continue reading

  Glimpses of Revelstoke's past-Aug. 15

    Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives Glimpses of the Past - Items…