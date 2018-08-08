Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past-Aug.8

Cathy English

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

Glimpses of the Past – Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, August 12, 1893

Pete Peterson cut a small field of oats this week in which the stalks stood over five feet in height and as large as a lead pencil. Wheat growing in the same field reached a height of five feet, and barley nearly four feet. The Peterson farm was on what is now Columbia Park Drive.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 6, 1898

Albert Spencer, who was found unconscious in the bush near the river bank on Saturday from the effects of sunstroke, died in the hospital on Sunday morning, never having regained consciousness. The body was interred in the cemetery on Monday evening.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, August 8, 1908

The city water tanks were nearly empty, and the city council imposed restrictions so that all sprinkling must stop except between 7 and 9 pm. Sprinkling of streets was to stop immediately.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 12, 1938

The Rod and Gun Club was clearing the trail into Begbie Lake. On a recent trip to the lake by several members, it was discovered that the trial was in bad shape. The club has been loaned the necessary tools and M. Calder has promised to mark out the nearest way to build the trail.

75 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 12, 1943

Pioneer resident Samuel Crowle passed away at the age of 82 years. Crowle came to Canada in 1883 from Cornwall, England, and joined a railway construction crew, moving west across the country. He ended up at Clanwilliam, where he worked on the tunnels there. On July 12, 1885 he walked into Revelstoke and remained here ever since. He began farming south of Revelstoke on land that is now the airport, and supplied many of the local stores and hotels with produce. He also had mining interests, and ran a pack train into the Big Bend.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 12, 1948

Pipe Major Ian Inkster won the highest honors at the 62nd Annual Highland Games held in Vancouver on August 7th. He won the special trophy for Highland Airs; the Aggregate trophy for open professional piping, and also the Grand Aggregate – the Randolph Bruce trophy which was presented annually to the competitor with the highest points of the day. Among family members watching him perform was his 17-month-old nephew Roddy Norberg, in full Highland dress.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 7, 1958

The city launched an extensive improvement program at the airstrip south of the city. Raymond International Construction had a contract for gravelling the 3000 foot runway.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 5, 1968

The Wally Byam airstream caravan was in town with over 200 trailers with 500 occupants. The caravan came through Revelstoke for several years and camped locally, this year at the D Ranch, east of the city. The travelers came from almost every state in the USA. A reception and entertainment was held for the travelers at the Legion.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 9, 1978

The Hong Kong Restaurant opened at 113 Mackenzie Avenue. It had been recently vacated by McDermit’s Furniture, which moved to the former Meier Drugstore (now the Taco Club at 206 Mackenzie).

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 10, 1988

Alderman Fred Beruschi opposed city council’s acceptance of $35,000 from B.C. Hydro in an out-of-court settlement for damage to Victoria Road and the golf course during construction of the Revelstoke Dam. Council voted to drop mitigation in return for the settlement, but Beruschi thought the city could have done better in mitigation.