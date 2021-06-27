Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for 24

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, June 27, 1891

Work began on improvements on the road between Front St. and the CPR station, with William McKenzie as foreman. Half a dozen men and horse teams were employed on the work.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 22, 1901

The Enterprise Cigar Factory made a shipment of cigars to Ferguson and had orders booked for Trout Lake City. The company had four cigar makers and two strippers employed, and were turn out 1,000 cigars each day.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, June 24, 1911

Coronation Day events were held in Revelstoke to celebrate the coronation of King George V on June 23, 1911. A service was planned for the Methodist Church, including a special Coronation Song Service. Union Jack flags were flying throughout the city.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 23, 1921

J.W. French and Leo Tennis, well-known big game hunters, returned from the Big Bend with the skins of ten black bears and six grizzlies. They left six weeks previously for Golden, where they built a boat and started on their voyage. At Death Rapids, they narrowly escaped with their lives, and their boat and all of the provisions were lost in the rapids. They built a raft and managed to run the river to within six miles of Revelstoke. Leo Tennis was a grandson of Chief Kinbasket, after whom Kinbasket Lake is named.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 26, 1931

Effective July 1, an organized program for feeding transients was being introduced at the police station. Regular hours were being set up for the program, and transients would be given stew, porridge, bread, butter and milk. The city was asking residents to stop the practice of feeding transients at their back doors. Chief Cst. Dunn of the Revelstoke City Police stated that 360 men had been fed at the police station in the past month, with a record of 45 in one day. Canada and the U.S. was in the midst of the Great Depression and thousands of men were travelling the country in search of work.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 26, 1941

Revelstoke had two famous visitors in the previous week. Lady Byng, widow of Baron Byng of Vimy, former Governor-General of Canada visited Revelstoke was delighted by Mount Revelstoke National Park. Also in town was Hollywood actor Fred MacMurray who also enjoyed a trip up Mt. Revelstoke. While at the King Edward Hotel, MacMurray was introduced to Lady Byng, and they discovered that they had a mutual friend in actress Mary Pickford. MacMurray went on to win acclaim in the film Double Indemnity, and become well-known as the father in the TV series My Three Sons.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 28, 1951

Okanagan Telephone Company was completing the installation of telephone equipment in its system to provide a communication link between Revelstoke and its new exchange at Arrowhead.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 22, 1961

Water licence applications had been filed for construction of the Duncan Dam, Arrow Lakes Dam, and Mica Dam. Engineers were at the site of the proposed Mica Dam, doing preliminary work, including surveying sites for worker accommodation.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 24, 1971

A 32-year-old Seattle man escaped from his cell in the police building on Wilson St., and was recaptured when a constable saw him clinging to a box car of a coal train. The coal train was stopped at Clanwilliam, west of Revelstoke, and the man was rearrested there.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, June 23, 1981

An information meeting was held to discuss potential sites for rental housing for Senior Citizens. The Senior Citizens Association was working with the Senior Citizens Housing Association, which was formed by Rotary Club to qualify for government funding. Moberly Park was one of the sites under consideration.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, June 26, 1991

Summer Street Festival was gearing up for its second year of operation, with acts scheduled from July 1 to September 1.

