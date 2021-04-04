Kaare Lien, second from left, and John McInnes, to his right, at the Revelstoke CPR Station, preparing to leave for the World Skiing Championships in Zakopane, Poland, in 1962. Lloyd Bennison, from Revelstoke Ski Club is on the left, with Howard McDonald on the right. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 6917)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 1

A look at local history recorded in the local newspaper of the day

Elizabeth Haupt

Collections Manager Intern

120 years ago, Revelstoke Herald April 3, 1901

W. Schmock crushed his foot very badly on Tuesday of last week, whilst helping to dismantle the old mill at Trout Lake City. His foot was drawn in under the bull wheel of which he was manipulating the level and became terribly mangled.

110 years ago, The Mail-Herald March 29, 1911

Mr. H. H. Corsan, an expert swimming instructor from New York, was teaching the men and boys of Revelstoke the art of swimming in the Y.M.C.A. pool. Professor Corsan was planning an exhibition that would show how the natives of Congo swim on their backs with their feet first, holding spears in their mouths, with both hands and feet tied. He also demonstrated the Schafer method of resuscitation, which had been adopted by the World’s Medical Congress.

100 years ago, Revelstoke Review March 31, 1921

The X-Ray machine arrived and was at the hospital ready to be set up. Once the wiring was completed, the machine would be ready for use. Local fundraising efforts made it possible for Queen Victoria Hospital to purchase the most up-to-date X-Ray machine.

90 years ago, The Revelstoke Review April 2, 1931

The home of Mr. and Mrs. H. H. Davies, on the corner of Third Street and Garden Avenue, was entered yesterday morning by some unknown person, who got away with about $96 in cash, a diamond studded wrist watch and two diamond rings. City, provincial and C.P.R. Police have been working on the case, and are of the belief that the thief was a drifter, large numbers of whom are in the city at the present time. **Note: $96 dollars in 1931 is about $1,550.51 today.

80 years ago, The Revelstoke Review April 3, 1941

Tuesday was April Fools’ Day, but as far as Revelstoke was concerned, the boys and girls who never grow up were very much in the minority, as there was little, if any, evidence of cotton buns, snoozing powder or squirting cigarette lighters, although there were citizens who “fell” for calls that turned out to be just fool’s errands.

70 years ago, Revelstoke Review March 29, 1951

Hon. Leslie H. Eyres, Minister of Trade and Industry, in an optimistic address in the Provincial

Legislature last week, told of how his department had advertised B.C. all over the continent. Mount Revelstoke National Park had come in for publicity with the result that tourist travel to this beautiful park last summer had doubled.

60 years ago, Revelstoke Review March 30, 1961

Mayor Hardman has sent the following letter to John Mclnnes, Kaare Lien, Larry Nelles and Bud McKenzie, who carried successfully the colors of the Revelstoke Ski Club in various tournaments during the past winter: It is a great pleasure for myself and my council to commend you for your recent high standing in the Canadian Skiing Tournaments. We realize that you have attained your high standard of competency only through hard work and personal denial, individual attributes which are admired by all. It is a proud day for Revelstoke and its citizens to have four of its members compete in major tournaments. The example which you set will influence younger skiers to follow your lead.

50 years ago, Revelstoke Review April 1, 1971

A well-known Revelstoke resident, Mrs. Violet Jane Vigue passed away on Sunday, March 28, aged 74 years, Mrs. Vigue was a pioneer resident. She arrived in Sidmouth in 1919, lived there and raised 8 children, until the death of her first husband in 1939. She moved to Revelstoke from Sidmouth in 1947.

30 years ago, Revelstoke Times April 3, 1991

Closing time came a little early last Friday at the Regent Hotel’s Dapper Dan’s Pub after both police and management received anonymous phone calls that a bomb had been planted. The pub was closed for two to three hours while officers searched the premises but found nothing.

20 years ago, Revelstoke Times Review April 4, 2001

Revelstoke’s Hollywood debut begins this month as preparation for shooting The Barber begins. The movie is a mystery/thriller starring Malcolm McDowell.

Â 

Local History

