Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 13

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 15, 1899

Thursday’s No. 2 passenger train was derailed three miles east of Albert Canyon owing to the rails being spread by a slide. The engine and two front cars went off the track, but nobody was hurt nor any serious damage done. The wrecking train went out at once with the diner car to supply the needs of the detained passengers. It was late in the afternoon before the train proceeded on its way east.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, April 17, 1909

The police authorities have notified all property owners that by May 1, they must have their back premises cleaned up and rid of all refuse, etc. Lanes must be cleared and disinfectants used when necessary. It behooves all residents, therefore, to get busy and have a general clean up before the warm weather sets in.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 17, 1919

The police seized a consignment of liquor which had been sent from Montreal, billed through by express as maple syrup. The consignment was addressed to Hame Co., and there was some speculation that the liquor was meant to be shipped to C.B. Hume & Co. in order to cast a slur on the firm’s reputation, as Mr. Hume was a staunch advocate of prohibition, which was the law in B.C. at the time.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 17, 1929

Returning from the CPR station one night, Secord Curtis, of Revelstoke Transfer, was surprised to find a man lying near the office safe. The man said that he was looking for a pair of old gloves, as his hands were cold from riding on box cars. “Mr. Curtis, in somewhat forceful language, asked the intruder to vacate the premises. The invitation was accepted with alacrity.”

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 21, 1939

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth were expected to stop briefly in Revelstoke on May 28 as part of their cross-country tour. A Royal Visit committee in charge of arrangements was planning for the expected thousands of visitors from the Okanagan and Kootenays. Plans were being put in place for accommodation and catering for the crowds, and for marshalling of the crowds and vehicles.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 21, 1949

William James Johnson, MLA for the Revelstoke district, died suddenly at his home on Mackenzie Avenue, at the age of 67. In 1945, Johnson was nominated as Coalition candidate and won the seat for this riding from the sitting member, Vincent Segur.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 16, 1959

There were 48 veterans of World War I at the annual Vimy Day dinner, put on by the Legion and the Auxiliary last Thursday. The paraded to the Cenotaph where wreaths were placed by the president of the local branch, S.F. Fuoco, and head of the Auxiliary, Mrs. Harry Romeo.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 17, 1969

City council was negotiating with B.C. Hydro for the acquisition of the former Charlie Sing farm, at the north of Edward Street, for an industrial park.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 18, 1979

A National Film Board team was in Rogers Pass to film Snow War, a movie documenting the combat between humans and snow avalanches. A major point of the film was to show people the experience of seeing an avalanche, and to show the tremendous amount of work that goes into keeping Rogers Pass highway open year-round.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, April 19, 1989

Downie Street Sawmills announced that they signed an agreement with East Asiatic Ltd. for the sale of 35 million board feet of lumber over the next nine months for export to North Africa and Europe. It was expected that the deal would create 30 new jobs.

