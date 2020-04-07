Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 2

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 3, 1900

Mrs. Lawson had her handsome store building at the corner of Third Street West and Charles moved onto a lot on Mackenzie Avenue. Mrs. Lawson ran a women’s and children’s clothing store. The building currently houses Modern Bakeshop.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, April 30, 1910

Revelstoke will no longer be illuminated by the rather antiquated system of incandescent bulbs hanging from enormous posts like fireflies suspended from tree. The new luminous arc lamps have arrived and are being installed by city electrician North as quickly as possible on the poles and arms already in position. The luminous arc gives a very powerful light and when they are installed the street will have a brilliant appearance. Fifty of these arcs have been purchased by the city.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 1, 1920

The Revelstoke Automobile Club was formed, with fifteen charter members. Chief of Police Spratt and Provincial Constable Mead explained the city and provincial regulations, rules of the road, and penalties. The club colours were blue and gold. At that time, there was no posted speed limit in Revelstoke, and that was discussed by the club.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 2, 1930

Miss E. Frances Thompson, one of the best known home economists in Canada, was scheduled to give a series of talks at Selkirk Hall, speaking on the subject of electricity in the home. Her addresses were based on the belief that the average woman was somewhat bewildered by the variety of uses for electricity that have been developed during the last few years with a view to lightening household tasks. The lectures were sponsored by Canadian General Electric Company.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 4, 1940

George H. Williamson, pioneer locomotive engineer on the Revelstoke division of the Canadian Pacific Railway, retired after 48 years of service in this division. Williamson joined the company as a wiper at Donald in 1892, working his way up to fireman, and then to engineer. He was number one on the company’s seniority list of engine men.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 30, 1950

The Imperial Bank of Canada was celebrating its 75th year in existence, and an article about the bank outlined the history of the local branch, the second to open in British Columbia, in 1897. The bank contracted John Kernaghan to build a new brick building at the corner of First and Mackenzie in 1904. The building was torn down in 1963 and replaced with the current CIBC.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, March 31, 1960

At a special meeting of city council, the local 1960 school budget was turned down. The bone of contention was the amount of money the municipality would have to raise as the non-sharable portion of teachers’ salaries. The city contended that the government grant expected in April should be available before the budget is presented, so that the city would know the full impact on the taxpayer.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 2, 1970

Two box cars side-swiped in the CPR yards during switching operations, causing a fire when the sulphur in one of the cars ignited. The fire brigade was called out and extinguished the flames.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 2, 1980

Fellowship Baptist Church had a steeple raising at their new church building on Colbeck Road. The crane that lifted the thirty foot custom-built steeple into place was operated by Jake Frausel, with crane services donated by Revelstoke Equipment Rentals. The church was built by mostly volunteer labour.

history