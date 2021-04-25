Dominion Sawmills office building on Victoria Road in 1911. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1103)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 22

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Cathy English

Curator Revelstoke Museum & Archives

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, April 25, 1891

Three cars of iron ore from the Cherry Creek mines near Kamloops arrived here for the smelter. Mr. Roeser said the appearance of the ore was very good.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 20, 1901

Trooper Thomas Lewis of the Strathcona Horse regiment gave a talk in the Methodist Church about his experiences in the Boer War in South Africa. Lewis had lived in Revelstoke with his family since the early 1890s, and was one of several Revelstoke men who signed up for service in the war.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, April 19, 1911

The Dominion Sawmills company moved into their new quarters on Victoria Road. It had several private offices, stenographers offices, and department offices on the first floor. The second floor had a large dining room with kitchen, pantry, refrigerator, and ice room. There were fifteen bedrooms on the second floor, for the office help. The building later became Arlington Court apartments and was destroyed by fire in 1976.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 21, 1921

The fifth annual graduation exercises of the Queen Victoria Hospital nursing program was scheduled for May 5, with graduates Gertrude Koelkenbeck of Ashcroft, Amy Smythe of Revelstoke, and Helen Robertson of Summerland.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 24, 1931

A large crowd gathered at the CPR station on April 18 to see the King of Siam when he passed through here on the train. The King stepped onto the platform, along with other members of the Royal Family, and was gifted with a box of Manning’s Broadway chocolates.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 24, 1941

Dr. Mayhard Owen Williams, chief of the foreign editorial staff of the National Geographic Society, had been in attendance at the opening of the Big Bend Highway on June 29, 1940. He had taken pictures of the event, and had travelled throughout the district, including Mount Revelstoke National Park and the Arrow Lakes. His article and photographs on the Big Bend was to appear in the June 1941 issue of National Geographic magazine.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 19, 1951

N.R. Crump, senior vice-president of the Canadian Pacific Railway was coming to Revelstoke for an inspection tour of this division. Crump had grown up in Revelstoke, and started his railway career, eventually becoming president of the company.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 20, 1961

A Civil Defence Exercise was planned for May 5 to test the warning systems and communications of the local Civil Defence plan. On receipt of a warning, the members of the control committee, comprising the RCMP, hospital, School District, City Council and other groups, were to meet at the city hall. The Civil Defence plan was put in place to respond to a potential nuclear bomb attack.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 22, 1981

The Canada Labour Relations Board hearings began at the Community Centre to deal with two charges. The first was of Unfair Labour Practices by CPR, stating that they had contravened a section under the Canada Labour Code which prohibits an employer from disciplining an employee for union involvement. The second charge was against the UTU and BLE charging misrepresentation of union members by the union.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 24, 1991

City council had a public hearing to discuss a by-law allowing the construction of a golf course at the base of Mount Mackenzie along Camozzi Drive.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, April 25, 2001

Janice Jarvis was travelling to Ottawa to receive a Volunteer Recognition Award as part of the Canadian government’s participation in the United Nation’s International Year of the Volunteer celebration. Jarvis was nominated by Parks Canada in recognition of her work in bird research involving a waterfowl survey and bird banding. Award recipients were to meet Prince Charles at the ceremony.

Local History

