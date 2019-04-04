Mudslide on CPR Hill, March 27, 1959. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 5747)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 3

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 1, 1899

C.E. Shaw was appointed City Clerk, and George S. McCarter was appointed City Solicitor. A committee struck to draft bylaws for the guidance of the council reported on progress. The elections returning officer, Fred Fraser, reported that the total cost of the municipal election was $354.45.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, April 3, 1909

A headline declared, “Many atrocities laid bare by the melting snows.” Paper, cans, old shoes, broken boxes, planks and other rubbish was being seen as the snow melted.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 3, 1919

Dr. W.H. Sutherland, MLA for Revelstoke, announced that the Department of Highways would complete the 15 mile stretch of road between Boulder and Taft as soon as the snow melted. Sutherland also stated that a considerable portion of the road between Hall’s Landing Ferry and Arrowhead would be constructed this year.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 3, 1929

Salmon research work was underway at the fish hatchery at Taft. Three ponds, 19 feet by 60 feet by three feet deep were being installed, and one-half million sockeye salmon eggs would be transferred to the ponds. The sockeye salmon fry would then be marked and let into the Eagle river in the fall to determine their migration routes.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 6, 1939

Jack Hume and Earl Pletsch did a ski ascent of Mount Begbie. Leaving at 4 a.m., they skied south about four miles, crossed the Columbia River and ascended the mountain. They were back in Revelstoke by eight o’clock the same evening.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 7, 1949

Mrs. Gowan, who resides three miles west of Revelstoke, brought a substantial egg to the Review office. It weight four ounces, measures eight inches the long way, and 6 ½ inches the other. The hen which produced it evidently decided to do something special with the approach of the Easter season.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 2, 1959

Four lives were lost on Good Friday, March 27, when a mud slide came down the slopes of Mount Revelstoke and toppled the Clearview (CPR Hill) home of Sam and Martha Pletsch. Victims of the catastrophe were Mr. and Mrs. Pletsch and their neighbour, Mrs. Herman Schuetze and her 10-month-old son Eric. The slide was 10 yards wide and six feet deep and moved the two-storey house 25 feet from the back of the lot on which it sat. The house caught on fire from an up-ended kitchen stove.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, April 3, 1969

Dr. Hugh MacKay was the guest at a surprise going-away party. He was called out to a house call for a “very sick man” at 9:15 p.m. on March 24, only to have the sick man answer the door and usher him into a party with former and present hospital staff members. Dr. MacKay had served in Revelstoke since 1949 where he was in practice with Dr. Henry Hamer.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, April 5, 1989

The Revelstoke Esso Midget hockey team won the provincial championships in Cowichan last week for the second year in a row. In their final game, they edged out an 8-7 victory against Fort Nelson.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland dancers perform in Las Vegas

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 3

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 1, 1899 C.E. Shaw was appointed… Continue reading

Politically Incorrect: An Obituary to a Man of Rules

Tim Palmer Special to the Review Henry Martyn Robert III, a man… Continue reading

Growls and Hugs for April 3

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Okanagan United Ways merge

New organization is United Way Southern Interior BC

Liam’s lowdown: Numbers matter

We know so little about ourselves

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

EI benefits for sick workers cost feds $1 billion a year

Extending EI benefits could rise to an extra $1.3 billion five years later

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo to showcase her gifts in Penticton

Long Island Medium star brings her arena show to Abbotsford Centre

Reports of white smoke in West Kelowna

The smoke is visible from Glenrosa Road and Corine Road

Kamloops teen who sexually assaulted two students at grad party gets probation

Probation for teen who who sexually assaulted students at grad party near Kamloops

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

Rockslide closes Highway 5 north of Kamloops

No detour available and assessment is underway

B.C.’s ‘mosquito guy’ says dry spring could mean fewer pesky biters

Dirk Lewis works at a ‘mosquito management’ firm in Rossland

Most Read