Revelstoke Dam on the Illecillewaet in 1900. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives Photo 778)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 30

Application to grow potatoes on vacant lots, emergency plane landing and dam construction protest

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, May 1, 1900

The city council was in negotiations to take over the plant and property of the Revelstoke Water, Power, and Light Co., which built a power dam on the Illecillewaet River in 1898. The sale wasn’t completed until 1902.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, April 30, 1910

The sudden turn in the current at the Big Eddy was responsible for the drifting away of over one million feet of logs which were scattered all over the river. Log drivers will divert the logs originally meant for the Revelstoke Sawmill at Big Eddy to the company’s mill at Complix, on the northeast arm of the Upper Arrow Lake.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 29, 1920

The city council granted several applicants permission to grow potatoes on vacant lots in the city.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 30, 1930

Construction was underway of a new gateway at Mountain View Park, (now Queen Victoria Park), as well as a memorial drinking fountain in memory of Mayor Hector McKinnon, who died in 1929 in a fire on his dairy farm.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, May 2, 1940

A black fox was spotted near the Queen Victoria Hospital on First Street West. This was the first sighting of a black fox within the city limits. The fox streaked into the woods up the slopes of Mt. Revelstoke.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 27, 1950

A.W. Lundell, MLA, received word that his plea for a new ferry at Sidmouth had been successful. A new ferry originally intended for Arrow Park would instead be installed at Sidmouth.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 28, 1960

A meeting was held in the Civic Centre protesting any plan to build the High Arrow Dam at Castlegar. It was suggested instead that the Mica Dam be built first. The resolution of the committee pointed out that the High Arrow Dam would virtually eliminate 20 communities.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 30, 1970

A spectacular forced landing on Mt. Copeland, 20 miles northwest of Revelstoke, resulted in no injury to the four occupants. The Cessna plane landed in snow on the 6,400 foot level, after it was forced down by engine trouble. It was heavily damaged when a wing hit a tree. Mt. Copeland was the site of the King Resources Mining operation.

 

