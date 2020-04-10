SS Minto leaving Arrowhead in 1948. (Earle Dickey/Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 7845)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for April 9

SS Minto, gold claims and new bylaw for dogs on leash

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, April 10, 1900

The Lardeau had two gold claims which compared favorably with any discoveries yet made in B.C. They included the Lade group containing a telluride ore running $200 to the ton, and the Lucky Jim, having ore exposed running from $200 to $300 to the ton.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, April 6, 1910

Several building projects were underway in town. Architect W. King had completed plans for the Howson Block on Mackenzie Avenue (currently from Wearabouts to Kids on Main) and contractors Pradolini and Foote were starting to turn the old Queens Hotel into the King Edward Hotel on Second Street East. The Bank of Commerce had received plans for their new building on Mackenzie Avenue (currently Mica Heli-Skiing).

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 8, 1920

The Library Board was busy cataloguing and numbering donated books, in preparation for the opening of the Revelstoke Public Library in the city hall building on April 14. A selection of books was expected to arrive from Vancouver, and the new library had nearly 600 donated books, most of them up-to-date fiction, with a sprinkling of nature books, history and philosophy.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 9, 1930

After one of the most severe winters on record, when the Arrow Lakes were covered with a surface of solid ice, through which the lake steamers battled their way with great difficulty, conditions reached normal last week when the steamers made their trips with a minimum of trouble. The SS Minto made a trip from Arrowhead to Beaton with little difficulty.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 11, 1940

City council gave final reading to a by-law restricting dogs to the owner’s premises unless they were leashed. A delegation from the Rod and Gun Club objected to the by-law, stating that dogs required freedom during the day, otherwise there would be a great increase in barking dogs. A previous by-law had allowed dogs to wander freely if they were under the control of the owner, but the word “control” had proved too elastic, with the result that it indicated no control at all.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 7, 1960

H.H. Muller & Sons Ltd., of Abbotsford was awarded the contract for the construction of a Junior High School for Revelstoke. Architects Meiklejohn, Lamont and Gower, Penticton were instructed to draw up a contract for the amount of $66,750 for erection of the first phase of the building.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, April 9, 1970

Voters were to go to the polls on April 11 to vote on a referendum to build an additional science laboratory at Revelstoke Secondary School. Only 10 per cent of the $81,000 cost would be borne by the local taxpayer, with 90 per cent provided by the provincial government.

 

Most Read