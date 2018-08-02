Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 1

Cathy English

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

Glimpses of the Past – Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, August 5, 1893

Two carloads of prime cattle left here on Steamer Columbia Thursday morning. One carload belonged to the B.C. Cattle Co. and was landed at Nakusp for the contractors on the Nakusp & Slocan Railway, the other being sent by Hull Bros. for the N.&F.S. Railway. Yesterday 15 head of cattle and 6 horses arrived from Hull Bros., Kamloops. The horses will be added to George Laforme’s pack train between here and Big Bend.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 3, 1898

A number of Revelstokers are taking advantage of the cheap return rates to the Halcyon Hot Springs, and are spending their summer holidays at that most healthful and pleasant resort.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, July 29, 1908

The Queen’s Hotel (later the King Edward) was the scene of a daring robbery. The night attendant had locked up the bar of the hotel shortly after 3:00 a.m. and retired to rest. The robbers entered the hotel by drilling holes in the panels of the door and then inserting a hand to open the bolt. When the barman arrived in the morning he discovered that the cash register was missing. It was later found in a back bedroom covered with pillows, with about $40 missing. Also missing were several cheques and two revolvers, as well as a couple of bottles of alcohol. The police were investigating

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 1, 1918

H.R.H. Prince Arthur of Connaught planted a post on Mount Revelstoke at an altitude of 5,200 feet. His father, H.R.H. the Duke of Connaught had planted a post at a lower elevation two years previously. Prince Arthur was a grandson of Queen Victoria.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 1, 1928

The fire brigade responded to a fire at the Lauriente home at 709 Downie Street on July 29. The fire was thought to have started in the woodshed and barn. The fire brigade succeeded in saving the lower portion of the house, although the back kitchen and roof were almost completely destroyed. Two large pigs died in the fire, and the woodshed was destroyed, along with ten cords of wood.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 5, 1938

The fire that began on Mount Mackenzie the previous week had travelled as far south as the Twelve-Mile ferry, and continued to burn on the mountain above Williamson’s Lake. Fortunately, no homes or farm buildings were destroyed.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, July 31, 1958

Her Royal Highness Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II made a brief stop in Revelstoke on July 26. She was presented to Mayor Walter Hardman by Lieutenant-Governor Frank Ross, and walked along the platform to review the Rocky Mountain Rangers, Canadian Legion, Brownies, Scouts, Girl Guides, Cubs, and the Queen Victoria Hospital staff. She was presented with an album of photographs of Revelstoke.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 1, 1968

Thousands of cars travelled the Arrowhead-Revelstoke road to Greenslide to watch the first international air race ever held in Canada on July 27 and 28. The event included stock plane races and stunt flying, as well as exhibitions by the Kamloops Parachute Club.