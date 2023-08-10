Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 10

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

Contributor

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, August 12, 1893

Great progress was being made on the telegraph lines. There was about 80 miles (129 kilometres) of new telegraph line from Revelstoke to Nelson already completed from Nakusp both ways. The wires were being strung on sound young trees, and very few poles were expected to be needed.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 13, 1903

An excursion to Albert Canyon left Revelstoke deserted. The first annual Union Picnic of all the Sunday schools in the city provided free rides to at least 300 kids. The train made a quick stop at Greeley, and arrived at Albert Canyon shortly after that. In addition to the picnic, kids got to take advantage of the mineral spring. The unique BC attraction left many with happy faces. The “grownups” were much more “sedate” but claimed to have also enjoyed the occasion.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, August 9 and 13, 1913

A fire at the City Hotel on First Street West on Aug. 4, 1913 was believed to be arson. Thomas Sandford, age 61, died in the fire. The fire started in the baggage room and on the third floor at the same time. The hotel had operated at that location (current location of Canyon Industrial Electric) since 1899. A lengthy inquest and investigation was held, but no arrests were made.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 8, 1923

The Province Theatre under the new management of Mr. Falkner opened on the evening of August 6. This was the old Empress Theatre which was completely remodeled, redecorated and given its new name. The Province Theatre was deemed to be a first class facility and Mr. Falkner had set out to secure some first class acts to perform there. The theatre stood at 101 First Street East until it burned down on Sept. 10, 1938.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 11, 1933

For the first time in many years Revelstoke residents had left on an excursion to Nakusp in order to attend the Legion celebration. Before the train pulled out of the station the Revelstoke band, under David Orr, played on the station platform as well as on the train ride down. The band played two splendid concerts in Nakusp and many have extended their congratulations to band master David Orr.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 12, 1943

The old German gun cannon which ornamented the entrance to the Canadian Legion headquarters, as a souvenir from the First World War, was removed to provide war materials for World War II. The gun was loaded atop a carload of scrap “for use against its original owners.” There was no doubt in the public that it would be replaced by another worthwhile capture as a reminder of the local servicemen in World War II.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 13, 1953

Walter’s Grocery Store (where Style Trend is now located) was selling margarine for 2 pounds for 79 cents, and 10 pounds of sugar for $99 cents. Eggs were 75 cents a dozen. At the Revelstoke Co-op, Red Cohoe Salmon was on sale for 28 cents a tin. George Williamson, Tailor, was selling men’s ready-to-wear sports coats for $29.50. Vivien’s Ladies Wear had dresses on sale for $5.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 8, 1963

Teenagers David Jones and Bruce Haggerstone returned home late in the evening after their 1,300-mile (2,092 km) bicycle tour. They returned a day sooner than expected, and David spent the night sleeping on his parent’s front porch, where they found him in the morning. The boys said they would do the trip again, assuming that they could find some better tires. They had 18 flats just from Calgary to Revelstoke. On June 18, they started their trip which took them to Calgary, Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Red Deer, the Kootenays, Osoyoos, the Okanagan and back home.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 9, 1973

Attendance at Summer Cinema had proved fantastic. The film Railroaders (1958) drew an enthusiastic crowd. The film is about winter railroading between Revelstoke and Field. There are several shots of the town, in addition to many locals shown in the film. Some in the crowd even saw their own faces on the big screen. Railroaders is available to watch for free on the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) website.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 10, 1983

Increased concerns that the ski hill at Mount Mackenzie would remain closed for the coming ski season has resulted in the formation of the Alpine Sports Society. The society was formed to work in conjunction with current owners to help get the ski hill operational as well as with various agencies in efforts to find a buyer who would assist in developing the hill to its fullest potential.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, August 10, 1993

Recent thunderstorms blasted Revelstoke with 700 lightning strikes but surprisingly, only six spot fires were reported. These all burned less than a hectare and were extinguished rather quickly as the town had experienced a rainy season. In fact, in the Times Review’s Snapshot column from Aug. 13, when one local was asked what one thing they would change about Revelstoke, they said “a little less rain, everything else the same.”

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, August 13, 2003

With bagpipers leading the way, 274 people marched to Moberly Manor to demonstrate against the Interior Health Authority’s (IHA) plan for the facility’s future. The plan called for Moberly Manor to be transformed into a 12-unit assisted living facility. Although the IHA claimed no seniors would be forced to leave the community, many were skeptical. Roughly a year prior to this demonstration, Moberly Manor was the site of another similar protest.

Compiled by Burke Camara and Ryan Watson, collections assistants for the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

READ MORE: First look at Cabot Pacific Golf Course in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

historyRevelstoke