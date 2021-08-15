Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Aug. 15, 1891

Frank Bourne, of Bourne Bros. General Store, and Morgan David, employee of the Revelstoke Lumber Co., made the first known ascent of Mount Mackenzie. The trip took them 48 hours, and they marveled at the abundant alpine wildflowers and the stunning views.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Aug. 10, 1901

Dr. McLean came back from Ferguson last night bringing with him J. McTaggart, a miner, who was injured by the premature explosion of a shot at the Metropolitan claim last Wednesday. Owing to some misunderstanding, the shot was fired before he left the lower workings of the mine and blew him completely off the face of the mountain, rolling him down some 300ft.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Aug. 9, 1911

The Vernon Hotel on Douglas Street was been taken over by Mrs. Hanbury and was to be changed into a first class rooming and apartment house. The entire building was being thoroughly renovated and refurnished, including the installation of steam heat in every room.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 11, 1921

The new automobile ambulance for the Queen Victoria Hospital was finished and was to be in readiness for calls by the end of the week. The ambulance was mostly built in Revelstoke by locals. It was put together at the Revelstoke Garage and the body was built on a Ford chassis.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 14, 1931

According to Arthur O. Wheeler, honorary president of the Alpine Club of Canada and Canadian representative of the International Commission on glaciers, general retreat of the ice fields of the Rocky Mountains is ample evidence that Canadian winters are becoming milder. Mr. Wheeler declared that the Robson glacier has retreated 790 feet since he made initial observations in 1911. His investigations in the past week have shown a remarkable change.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 14, 1941

Four cars of ice were brought to Revelstoke the week before last, when the hot weather of recent weeks depleted the stock of the local plant of Inland Ice and Cold Storage Co. At the peak of the heat wave, the local plant dispensed 100 tons a day to the CPR for air conditioning and refrigeration purposes.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 9, 1951

According to federal surveyors, the Big Bend section of the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden may be re-routed as the area could be utilized as a water storage basin for the production of paper. It is believed that it would result in a considerably shorter highway being built between the two municipalities if the survey shows promising results.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 10, 1961

The heavy pull of grey-blue smoke hanging over the city and area Sunday afternoon and evening was the result of a forest fire in the Lytton district. Smoke drifting for hundreds of miles following a forest fire is not unusual.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 12, 1971

Kel Collins, mine superintendent for Mount Copeland Mine, spoke at a Rotary meeting, and told the members that the min had recovered 1.23 million pounds of molybdenum metal in fourteen months of production. The mine, located high on Mount Copeland, was then the highest mine in the world.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 12, 1981

Clara Lim retired from Vancouver General Hospital after 30 years of service as a nurse, rising to the position of Director of Nursing at the hospital. Clara Lim was born and raised in Revelstoke, and was one of ten children of early residents Wong Kwong and Yee Von Kwong, who ran a laundry where the Senior Citizens Centre is now located.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Aug. 14, 1991

Canadian musician Bryan Adams performed in Centennial Park at Revelstoke to a crowd of about 11,000 people. The performance was part of Music 91, a province-wide celebration of music. Adams was chosen as the performer for the Revelstoke concert, with Chrissy Steele appearing as the opening act.

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History