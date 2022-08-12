Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 12

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, August 13, 1892

During a city meeting, many participants disagreed on how to spend a $250 (about $8,000 today) government grant. Some were in favour of purchasing a chemical engine for the fire brigade. However, others suggested that the town should do more research into the engine’s benefits and disadvantages by contacting other towns who use it. Unfortunately, many believed that level of examination would take too much time. The final decision was left to a committee who ordered the purchase of the engine that very night.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 14, 1902

A Revelstoke Herald staff writer concluded a second visit to the Goldfields gold mine in the Kootenay area. Returning after a few months, he found that development had increased greatly. The small town now had an electric power house, blacksmith shop, boarding house, and pipes to a nearby river.

110 years ago: The Mail Herald August 14, 1912

H. Manning revealed his plans to build a two-storey brick candy store, costing $10,000 (about $300,000 today). He believed, that between Vancouver and Calgary, it would be the most modern candy factory. Manning had previous experience in the industry and had spent some time looking for an appropriate location for his business in the west. Prior to settling on Revelstoke, he had seriously considered Medicine Hat.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review August 9, 1922

Eight people were arrested for having alcohol that was not taxed by the Dominion of Canada, and, therefore, disobeying the Government Liquor Act. They were all given an ultimatum: pay a $50 (about $850 today) fine or spend 30 days in jail. Five of them chose to pay while the other three chose jail time.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 12, 1932

During the Interior Baseball League play-offs, the Revelstoke baseball team beat Salmon Arm in the first game. With a final score of 14-6, the game was described as chaotic with a multitude of hits being made. Many people attended, setting a new record. The bleachers were so full that people parked their cars all around the field to watch.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 13, 1942

Craig Rutherford approached city council with concerns over renting his house to a Japanese family. Since the property had a poor quality road, he did not want to rent it to a white family. Rutherford was unsure about the legality due to the property’s proximity to the reservoir. The council declared that because his house was outside of the city, they had no say in the matter. However, without explicitly stating they disapproved of him renting to a Japanese family, the council offered to have the road fixed.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 13, 1952

After the Revelstoke Art Group stayed at the Heather Lodge for a weekend visit, the lodge received high praise for the staff’s hospitality. As well, the Sunday dinner was applauded for its contents and ambiance. The newspaper continued the praise, claiming that the lodge was highly reputed amongst tourists, even those from the United States.

60 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 9, 1962

The newspaper made a statement to clear up confusion over the service stations at Downie Creek. Many rumours moved throughout the area that it was soon to close due to the opening of the Rogers Pass highway; however, this was untrue. The announcement continued stating that food and accommodation would be available in that area, with the owners keen for customers.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 10, 1972

A lightning storm passed through the Arrowhead area on Tuesday afternoon. It was believed that it caused two wild fires that broke out in the area. Both fires were contained to 1/10th of an acre or less due to the efforts of firefighters. Three air tankers dropped fire retardant on one of the fires, and the second fire did not require any suppression action.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 11, 1982

A German tourist had $1,700 (about $5,000 today) stolen from her purse while it sat in the back seat of her vehicle. Despite leaving her car locked, an investigation found one of her windows to be slightly open and the lock up. A series of other robberies occurred in the area, including $75 (about $200 today) from a bedroom dresser, $3,000 (about $9,000 today) worth of equipment from a construction site, and a $400 (about $1,000 today) outdoor barbeque.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, August 11, 1992

The Revelstoke Police announced that phone calls from the Canadian Liver Foundation were not a scam and, instead, a legitimate fundraising organization. Multiple residents reported the calls because the callers were unable to identify the foundation by name. Despite asking for donations and mailing addresses, the callers never asked for credit card numbers or direct money transfers.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, August 14, 2002

Byron Wilkey won bronze at the BC Summer Games in Nanaimo. He ran the 100-metre hurdle and achieved a new personal best of 15.36 seconds, beating his previous time by 0.16 seconds. His goal for the year was to compete in the summer games and hoped to continue track and field in the future.

Compiled by Isobel Bray and Lauren Masson, Museum Assistants at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

