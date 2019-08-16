Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 12

The City Hotel was built at 521 First Street West in 1899 and burned down in 1913 in an arson fire. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives Photo 1127)

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 16, 1899

An ascent of Mount Sir Donald was made on July 25 by Count Ringuet of Paris, France, and Herr Cortes, Attache of the German Embassy to China. This was the second recorded ascent of the peak, the first having been made nine years previously by Emil Huber and Carl Sulzer of Switzerland. Count Ringuet and Herr Cortes were accompanied by Swiss guides Christian Haesler and Edouard Feuz.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, August 14, 1909

A workman named Katamura, whose back was recently broken by being run over with a handcar at Rogers Pass, was sent on to Vancouver by his friends on Thursday. He was kept in the hospital for some time here, but as his case seemed to be incurable, his friends are going to try to send him back to Japan.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 14, 1919

The Legge family home on a 40 acre ranch just east of Revelstoke burned to the ground in an odd series of events. A bolt of lightning passed through the house and struck a loaded rifle, causing it to discharge. The shock caused Mrs. Legge to step back, stepping on her cat. She dropped a lamp that she had just lit, and between the lightning strike and the dropped lamp, the house caught on fire. She tried to grab blankets to put out the fire, but tripped, and the screen door fell on top of her. Her son and son-in-law were notified and rushed to the scene, but were unable to save the home.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 14, 1929

Revelstoke Rotary Club was formed on August 9, 1929 with a meeting and luncheon at King Edward Hotel, with about 30 local businessmen present. Rotarian A.B. Godfrey of Vernon was in the chair and reviewed the objects and aims of Rotary. The local men decided to ask for a charter and elected their officers, with J.J. Horn as president.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 18, 1939

After being buried in debris for over a quarter of a century in what was the basement of the old City Hotel, destroyed by fire in 1913, a bottle of rye was found by workmen excavating on the site for the new garage being erected by George Charne. (521 First Street West.) The workers hired by contractor J.W. Middleton sampled the contents and declared it to be especially rare old vintage.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 18, 1949

As a result of suggestions made last spring by Peter Hugsted, Olympic champion, the Revelstoke Ski Club has begun improvements to the ski hill which will make it bigger and better than at any time since it opened in 1916. The ski club is arranging to have Hugsted and six other jumpers from Norway taking part in next year’s ski tournament.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 13, 1959

Victor Camozzi, president of Downie Street Sawmills, reported that the sawmill was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out on August 7. It may have been caused by a cigarette, but arson had not been ruled out. Downie Street Sawmills started out as a back yard mill on Downie Street in the mid-1940s and had developed into a successful operation.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 14, 1967

The weekend of August 2 to 3, Tyke Durrand, son Ken and daughter Heather climbed to the lookout on top of 9,000 foot Mount Cartier. The lookout was built in 1922 by the Dominion Forestry Service, but had not been in use for more than 40 years. Tyke Durrand’s father, Bill, had worked on the construction of the lookout.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, August 18, 1999

The Hillcrest Resort Hotel was open for business and was expected to be fully completed by the end of August, according to manager Norman Langlois. Construction on the 75-room deluxe hotel began in September of 1998.