Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 20

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, Aug. 18, 1890

The first champion wrestling exhibition in Revelstoke took place. The competition was between champion mixed wrestler of the pacific coast D. H. Cameron and B.C. champion of catch-as-can J.C. Richardson. The exhibition lasted three rounds; D.H. Cameron won two taking the match.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Aug. 21, 1900

An Australian comedy company was performing here as part of a world tour. They did two shows, Sopho as well as a comedy His Night Out. Both these shows sold out when they performed in Portland, Oregon. They are traveling through Canada, America, Britain and South Africa as part of their tour.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Aug. 17, 1910

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Prime Minister of Canada visited Revelstoke. A welcoming party was planned by a committee and decorations were neat and artistic. The premier was escorted by Mayor Hamilton off the train and met with hearty applause by the welcoming party. A welcoming address was given by Hamilton.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 19, 1920

J.M. Kellie, in a recent visit to New York, got a paper manufacturer to promise to build a pulp and paper mill on the CPR line in Revelstoke. His requirements were that it would be near a town with established sewage, water works and other facilities and where he could build a dam to supply power to the mill. The city council unanimously decided that this industry would be beneficial to the town. (The mill was never established here.)

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug.20, 1930

Due to unemployment in the province, the provincial government passed legislation to give municipalities financial support in order to create jobs. Mayor Needham recommended that the town’s water supply be improved with the money while also creating jobs. Ald. Manning disagreed believing the town would end up having to pay the whole bill regardless.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 22, 1940

The new City Hall has attracted many tourists and visitors in recent months. A recent tourist commented on his amazement at seeing such modern facilities in a town isolated by hundreds of miles of wilderness. The fact the building was built for less than $40,000 amazed many. Tours of the building are very popular attracting many from all over North America.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug.17, 1950

The Big Eddy community is being incorporated into a Revelstoke District. It will soon have its own water system as well as electric lights and phone system. A new subdivision known as Five Acres is opening for residential and business lots.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 18, 1960

Revelstoke’s new restaurant The Chalet Dining Room is ready for use. The building which used to house a confectionery store owned by Harry Bews in the early days of Revelstoke has been completely remodeled. The building was acquired by John Kwong who renovated the building and put a simulated log effect on the front of the building adding to the chalet theme.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 20, 1970

A special council meeting was held to discuss an underpass or overpass involving the CPR mail line. An overpass seemed the best option however it would cut the downtown in half, and an underpass presented significant maintenance problems from ice and snow. Without requirement for connection to the Trans Canada, connecting the grade with the road to Mount Revelstoke seemed the most viable option.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug.20, 1980

A contest was being held for the renaming of the Revelstoke Rockets hockey team. The name is chosen by vote and whoever votes for the winning name will be put into a draw to win a season ticket to the rockets games this year.

