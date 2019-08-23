Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 21

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, Aug. 19, 1899

The new Oddfellows Hall on Second Street West (near St. Peter’s Anglican Church) was almost completed and plans were underway for a dedication service on Sept. 4. The two-storey brick building was next to Tapping’s Opera House. It was later moved up the street and served as the Revelstoke cable office for many years.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, Aug. 21, 1909

Work was underway at the CPR roundhouse to extend the walls and raise the roof. The present roof could barely accommodate the new big mountain engines. In other railway news, the spiral tunnels near Field were expected to open next week, reducing the grade on the big hill from 4.4 per cent to about two per cent.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 21, 1919

Two hundred and forty passengers alighted from the U.S. Editors’ special train which arrived in the city at 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 and remained for about three hours. The newspaper editors from across the states were touring Canada. A big screen was set up at the station, and they were shown a selection of moving pictures from the region. The special train consisted of nine standards, two diners, and a baggage car. The editors were provided with information about Revelstoke.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 21, 1929

Engine 5900, the largest in the British Empire, and the first of twenty to be used on the Mountain section of the Revelstoke Division of the CPR, reached the end of its long journey from Montreal on Sunday afternoon, when it pulled in from the east in the centre of a freight train pulled by Engine 5808. A large crowd of bystanders was on hand to witness the arrival of the engine. It weighed 747,000 pounds, was 98 feet long, and had a horsepower of 4200. It was intended for passenger service.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 25, 1939

Craig Rutherford, president of the Revelstoke Ski Club, had a crew of contractors working on a chalet at the summit of Mount Revelstoke. Winter use of the park was increasing, and there was a need for accommodation for skiers. The new chalet is to be 30 feet by 40 feet and featured modern plumbing. It was later named Heather Lodge.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 25, 1949

Internationally-known painter Sophie Atkinson had just spent a few months in Revelstoke and had painted many scenes on Mount Revelstoke. An exhibition of her paintings was planned for the King Edward Hotel. After her summer in Revelstoke, Atkinson ended up living here until 1967 when she returned to England. She started the Revelstoke Art Group in 1949.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 20, 1959

The Red & White Supermarket opened at 415 Second St. West under the management of Wakita Enterprises. Among their opening specials was Nabob Coffee for 59 cents per pound; Klik Luncheon meat, two tins for 49 cents; Purex bathroom tissue, four rolls for 47 cents and sirloin steak at 85 cents per pound.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 21, 1969

Engineering consultants on the city hydro project met with council to discuss future power needs in order to formulate plans for expansion. The engineers stated that power consumption in Revelstoke was increasing at a rate much higher than the continental average. The present work at Coursier Dam south of Revelstoke was proceeding and was expected to be completed by the middle of October.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 22, 1979

The Co-op store had plans to build a covered shopping mall in the industrial park. A public hearing saw both supporters and detractors of the plan, with many people objecting to a mall being built outside of the downtown core. The Co-op Society members claimed that the city council had not done anything to help them to acquire land downtown and that the industrial park location was the only alternative for the proposed mall.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times, Aug. 23, 1989

Ward Kemerer and Mike Cummings of the Akolkolex Power Company submitted a proposal to BC Hydro to supply energy to the provincial power grid from a small private generating plant on the Akolkolex River. The plant was expected to have a capacity of five to eight megawatts.

