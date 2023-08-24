Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 24

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, August 26, 1893

Douglas Street was the main road in town at this time and had the easiest grade for crossing the CPR track, which was only four feet above the level of the street. $500 was thought to be more than enough to construct a crossing there. Residents on Douglas Street and in the community were encouraged to contribute $5, with the hope being that the government would put up the remainder of the funds.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 27, 1903

Work on a diversion of the CPR was to commence east of Clanwilliam, about 12 miles from Revelstoke. The new route was being surveyed and the construction contract was in the vicinity of $90,000 (roughly $2.3 million today).The track passed a nearly perpendicular bluff which was recently blasted. The locality had been deemed dangerous since the road and snow sheds were built in 1886. While no accidents had yet been recorded, small slides were reported going over multiple sheds at once.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, August 27, 1913

Construction of Mountain View High School (now Old School Eatery) was underway. People could see the foundation was already laid as they walked along Third Street. The school was built on the site of the old Presbyterian Church, and it would officially open the following year in 1914. The plan accounted for six rooms, two of which were in the basement. Meanwhile, for the 275 kids on the Central School register, summer had ended as they headed back to class.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 22, 1923

The cenotaph was to be officially unveiled September 2. The Great War Veteran’s Association (GWVA) decided to create a memorial to the memory of the Revelstokians who fell in the Great War. $1,900 had been fundraised for the monument and city council pitched in an additional $150. The cenotaph would front the hospital and the GWVA club (now the Legion). Its chosen location was the large triangular space at Government Road, First Street, and Garden Avenue.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 25, 1933

Revelstoke held its first ever stampede on Big Bend Road just north of Revelstoke Nurseries. The event was the result of extensive preparations which had been underway for some time. Quite a few cowboys were in town for the event, some of whom performed their rope spinning much to the delight of the youngsters around town.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 26, 1943

The s uperintendent of the B.C. Security Commission disclosed that 800 Japanese people had left road work camps operated by the Department of Mines and Resources for essential work across Canada. Of the 1447 Japanese people located in three camps, including the camp working on the Revelstoke-Sicamous road project, 796 left for logging, lumbering, and fruit farm jobs in the province as well as other essential work outside of B.C.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 27, 1953

The City of Revelstoke received a letter from Mrs. Emily J. Hume offering to sell her home to the city to be used as housing for senior citizens. The council had been long interested in the possibility of providing low rental accommodations and Mayor Hardman formed a committee to investigate and report on the matter.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 22, 1963

The city completed a fairly substantial paving program across Revelstoke. Private concerns led to substantial paving being done both privately and by the city, adding to the general appearance of the town. One of the biggest projects which stretched across the whole block between Victoria Road and First Street was done by the Regent Hotel. The city also completed paving the new width of Mackenzie Avenue between Third and Fourth Street.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 23, 1973

There was to be a grand opening on August 24 for Gayle-Jean Ladies Wear Ltd. The store opened on 107 Second Street East (the current site of Craft Bierhaus). Gayle-Jean Ladies Wear advertised personal attention to each customer and excellent service on alterations.

Their slogan was “Styles of Today with a Touch of Tomorrow”.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 24, 1983

Doug and the Slugs performed at the Revelstoke Community Centre drawing over 600 people. The band played for two hours straight with one encore. Community members expressed their concerns over the amount of screaming and mayhem along Connaught Avenue after the concert. They jokingly stated that the concert should have been advertised “no adults” opposed to “no minors” because the minors would have had more class.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, August 27, 1993

An article in MacLean’s Magazine revealed negotiations of a merger between Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway. A rail merger would have slowed down any plans CP had to centralize its Western Canada dispatch operations. Both companies hoped to avoid losing further money (as they had the previous year) and having to lay off employees. Another solution proposed was that they divide the rail service into east and west.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, August 27, 2003

The B.C. Interior Forestry Museum had undertaken a project to recreate the old Sproat Mountain fire lookout. The lookout was to cost $26,000 and be built according to the original plans drawn up in 1927. It would be mounted on railroad ties to allow for the structure to be moved to the future museum, when the time came. There was excitement about the lookout as well as for the future Forestry Museum.

Compiled by Burke Camara and Ryan Watson, collections assistants with Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

