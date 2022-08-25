Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 25

Woodenhead at its new location at the Trans-Canada highway junction at Revelstoke, 1962. Photographer: Estelle Dickey. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 9250)

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, August 27, 1892

A Canadian Pacific Railway train engine killed eight Hull Bros. sheep on a trestle bridge in Galena Bay. Three others were in such poor condition that it was necessary to euthanize them. The Star called for fencing along the CPR tracks in the area.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 22, 1902

The school board chose Smith Bros out of six companies to build the new brick school in Revelstoke. The construction company from Grand Forks, B.C. provided the trustees with the cheapest price at $13,987 (about $480,000 today). Other prices offered ranged from $15,499 to $19,545 (about $530,000 to $670,000 today). The building opened as Central School in 1903.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, August 24, 1912

Most businesses closed on August 21st as 2,000 citizens gathered at the Revelstoke Queen Victoria Hospital. As crowds watched, British Columbia’s Minister of Public Works laid the first corner stone of the new hospital wing. Many predicted the addition would increase the hospital’s rank in the province. A second celebration took place at Columbia Park that afternoon when a post was planted to mark the beginning of the auto road to the summit of Mount Revelstoke.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 23, 1922

After the Mrs. C. Smith’s home was dynamited the week prior, Alice Langford and Dong Wing were given trial dates in the fall and taken to Oakalla Prison in Burnaby. The Review reported that a large amount of evidence was collected and it was certain the two accused would be found guilty of attempted murder. Langford applied for bail but was dismissed. Her charges for possession of illegal alcohol were brought before a judge; however, more time was needed before conclusions could be made.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 26, 1932

A Revelstoke local, Howard MacDonald, flew American author Zane Grey and company to Campbell River. Grey wrote infamous western novels such as Riders of the Purple Sage, The Lone Star Ranger, and To The Last Man.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 27, 1942

During a city meeting, Councilman PC Lindsay brought forward one of Revelstoke’s hottest topics at the time. He complained that the city was feeling restless as a couple of dogs howled late at night and provoked others nearby to follow suit. The council agreed with Lindsay’s statement; however, they were unable to find a solution.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 28, 1952

After visiting Three Valley Lake, Charles Holten proved that the area did in fact have good fishing by catching a 17 pound Gray fish. It would weigh about the same as a bowling ball.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 23, 1962

After spending twenty-two years watching over drivers on the Big Bend Highway, the ‘Old Woodenhead’ was relocated to the entrance of the city of Revelstoke. The sculpture was created by Peter Fuoco, who noticed that an enormous tree stump appeared to have a face. Overtime, he whittled it down and created a life-like head. Under the request of a supervising engineer at the time, ‘Old Woodenhead’ was moved to Big Bend Highway for its opening in 1940. After Rogers Pass opened and the road became the preferred travel route, city council decided to relocate it to Revelstoke.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 24, 1972

Corporal J William Bishop, who previously lived in Revelstoke, received the Workmen’s Compensation Board bronze medallion bravery award and a $750 (about $5,000 today) reward.

He was first to the scene to rescue Brian Campbell, who was in a 12 foot sewer trench in Kamloops when one wall collapsed. Corporal Bishop uncovered the man’s head and organized the rescue mission.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 25, 1982

City council showed their support for the Chamber of Commerce’s concerns about rising gas prices in Revelstoke. The prices ranged from about $0.43 to $0.46 (about $1.32 to $1.41 today) per litre. Alderman John Opra found the gas prices very frustrating since they were working to make the city a tourist destination. Revelstoke and Rogers Pass had the highest prices along the Trans-Canada Highway from Salmon Arm to Golden.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, August 25, 1992

Four faux drug dealers were caught after their victim called the police. A local man was approached by two young women, inquiring about his interest in purchasing drugs. He agreed and followed them to meet their boyfriends. Together, the group chose a price of $500 (about $1,000 today) and he got in the car with the boyfriends to finish the deal. However, instead of completing the transaction, the man was driven a few miles outside of town and left on the side of the road. He called the police and Golden RCMP located the suspects and arrested them. The man’s money was returned and no charges were laid against him for trying to purchase drugs.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, August 28, 2002

The Second Street reconstruction project crew discovered an inscription with the name A. Pradolini on the sidewalk outside of the Pradolini apartments at 302 Second Street East. Anselmo Pradolini built many heritage buildings in Revelstoke, including the Court House. He was Mayor of Revelstoke in the 1930s. The city crews planned to save the section of concrete and replace it when the new sidewalk was to be poured.

Compiled by Isobel Bray and Lauren Masson, museum assistants with Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

