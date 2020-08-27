Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 27

Train cars filling the CPR yards at Revelstoke on Aug. 29, 1950, on the eighth day of a nine-day strike. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2988)

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Aug.28, 1890

A meeting was held to discuss the possibility of a gymnasium club in town. Funding and members were discussed, and it was decided to speak with the library association about amalgamating the two clubs. A sum of $1100 was pledged towards a hall for the club.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Aug. 28, 1900

F. McCarty arrived from Smith Creek with a 14oz. gold nugget. He brought down another pound and a half of gold as well from his claim. Mr. McCarty believed this to be a sign that there would be no more dead work mining in the Big Bend.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Aug.27, 1910

The Ladies Hospital Guild is opening the new brick wing of the Victoria Hospital. An invitation was put out to the public. Refreshments were being served and visitors were welcome to tour the new facilities.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 26, 1920

Chief of Police Spratt apprehended a boy from Kelowna who confessed to setting fire to Mr. D. Gallicano’s house on Second Street East. The boy admitted to often setting fires although he had no intention of destroying Gallicano’s home. Police Magistrate Hamilton sentenced the boy to four years in the boy’s industrial home in Vancouver.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 27, 1930

Construction of a $12,000,000 electrical plant on the Columbia river south of the border near Wenatchee has begun. It is part of a major Columbia River development plan in America costing over $500,000,000 dollars developing hydro power and additional farmland. Noted was the vast opportunity in the Columbia for B.C. between hydro development, transportation, and farming.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Aug.29, 1940

The Big Eddy Potato Club, organized by Henry Popplewell had another successful year. The plots were recently examined by Inspector Touzeau of the provincial department of agriculture who was highly pleased with the work of the young members. A.S. Parker had a plot of Chippewa potatoes, which was a fine smooth potato of convenient size.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug.24, 1950

The train yards were completely silent this week, as trainmen across Canada began a major national strike stopping all general train activities. CPR workers were nowhere to be seen at the train yards except for a few emergency engines that were still running. The strike lasted for nine days.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug.25, 1960

Mr, B. R. Styles, superintendent of Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks announced that travel east along the Trans-Canada Highway would be restricted due to construction. A manned gate was to be put up at the beginning of the construction at Clachnacudainn Creek to stop unauthorized travel. The highway was not completed until 1962.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 27, 1980

A new plaque was unveiled at the East end of Wapta Lake to recognize the importance of Kicking Horse pass in Canada’s history. Ruby Nobbs attended representing the Revelstoke Historical Society and was particularly interested in the event as this area was where her father began his railroading career in the early days of the Canadian Pacific Railway.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history