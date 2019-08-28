Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 28

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 30, 1899

A petition is being circulated protesting to the city council against the proposed frontage tax for the building of sidewalks. The tax would see two-thirds of the cost of building the sidewalk assessed to the property owners on the side of the street where the sidewalk is to be located, with the owners on the other side paying the other one-third. Already the petition has been signed by over two-thirds of the property owners on the street affected.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, August 29, 1909

The Revelstoke Mountaineering Club’s chalet at Balsam Lake is almost complete. The club will supply dishes, bedding and other supplies, and will rent out the cabin for a very small sum.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 28, 1919

The park warden’s cabin on Mount Revelstoke, just below Balsam Lake, was completed by contractor William Fleming. The structure was 12 x 14 feet with a verandah. A stable was also built for the warden’s horse. A party of surveyors was at work on the mountain road preliminary to more construction work.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 28, 1929

The Revelstoke company Solar Telephones Ltd. was recently acquired by the Canadian Waterworks and Electric Co. Ltd., who in turn sold it to Okanagan Telephone Ltd. The Solar Telephone company was formed by Revelstoke entrepreneur William Cowan in the 1890s.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, September 1, 1939

A 7,594-foot peak between Tangier and Woolsey Creeks and about four miles north of Albert Canyon was named Mount Cotterell, after Charles A. Cotterell, assistant general manager of the Canadian Pacific Railway. The mountain was visible from Albert Canyon station. Cotterell worked as chief dispatcher out of Revelstoke for four years early in his career.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, September 1, 1949

A tomato weighing one pound, five ounces, was picked by J. R. Gresham, 407 Fifth St. East, in his garden last week.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 27, 1959

Gordon Bell, formerly of Revelstoke, was interviewed by a CBC reporter in Regina. He gave a description of his collection of old cars and an account of the hobby in the formation of a national association. Gordon Bell went on to open Three Valley Gap in the early 1960s.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 28, 1969

Mrs. Emma Roberts Hardy of North Vancouver visited Revelstoke for the first time since leaving her former residence in 1922. She first came to Revelstoke in 1912 and she and her two daughters spent hours exploring Mount Revelstoke. She made a reputation as a photographer and later donated an album of her photographs to Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 29, 1979

The expansion of Ken Taylor Motors at First and Campbell was nearing completion. For many years, the site was occupied by a gas and service station. The building currently houses Home Hardware.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, September 1, 1999

The end of the dump road access issue may be in sight. City council gave the first three readings to a bylaw which would allow a land transfer between the city and Phil Beattie and his company. The bylaw would clear the way for residents to go back to using the old access to Westside Road from the Trans-Canada and Highway 23 South intersection. The route was closed while the two parties negotiated an agreement.

