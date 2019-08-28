Park warden Charlie Field and the new warden’s cabin in Mount Revelstoke National Park in 1919. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photograph 3281 by Emma Roberts Hardy.)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 28

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 30, 1899

A petition is being circulated protesting to the city council against the proposed frontage tax for the building of sidewalks. The tax would see two-thirds of the cost of building the sidewalk assessed to the property owners on the side of the street where the sidewalk is to be located, with the owners on the other side paying the other one-third. Already the petition has been signed by over two-thirds of the property owners on the street affected.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, August 29, 1909

The Revelstoke Mountaineering Club’s chalet at Balsam Lake is almost complete. The club will supply dishes, bedding and other supplies, and will rent out the cabin for a very small sum.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 28, 1919

The park warden’s cabin on Mount Revelstoke, just below Balsam Lake, was completed by contractor William Fleming. The structure was 12 x 14 feet with a verandah. A stable was also built for the warden’s horse. A party of surveyors was at work on the mountain road preliminary to more construction work.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 28, 1929

The Revelstoke company Solar Telephones Ltd. was recently acquired by the Canadian Waterworks and Electric Co. Ltd., who in turn sold it to Okanagan Telephone Ltd. The Solar Telephone company was formed by Revelstoke entrepreneur William Cowan in the 1890s.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, September 1, 1939

A 7,594-foot peak between Tangier and Woolsey Creeks and about four miles north of Albert Canyon was named Mount Cotterell, after Charles A. Cotterell, assistant general manager of the Canadian Pacific Railway. The mountain was visible from Albert Canyon station. Cotterell worked as chief dispatcher out of Revelstoke for four years early in his career.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, September 1, 1949

A tomato weighing one pound, five ounces, was picked by J. R. Gresham, 407 Fifth St. East, in his garden last week.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 27, 1959

Gordon Bell, formerly of Revelstoke, was interviewed by a CBC reporter in Regina. He gave a description of his collection of old cars and an account of the hobby in the formation of a national association. Gordon Bell went on to open Three Valley Gap in the early 1960s.

50 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 28, 1969

Mrs. Emma Roberts Hardy of North Vancouver visited Revelstoke for the first time since leaving her former residence in 1922. She first came to Revelstoke in 1912 and she and her two daughters spent hours exploring Mount Revelstoke. She made a reputation as a photographer and later donated an album of her photographs to Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, August 29, 1979

The expansion of Ken Taylor Motors at First and Campbell was nearing completion. For many years, the site was occupied by a gas and service station. The building currently houses Home Hardware.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, September 1, 1999

The end of the dump road access issue may be in sight. City council gave the first three readings to a bylaw which would allow a land transfer between the city and Phil Beattie and his company. The bylaw would clear the way for residents to go back to using the old access to Westside Road from the Trans-Canada and Highway 23 South intersection. The route was closed while the two parties negotiated an agreement.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saddle up for North Okanagan’s IPE

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 28

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, August 30, 1899 A petition is being… Continue reading

Community calendar for Aug. 28 to Sept. 4

Writer’s Block Wednesday, Aug. 28 When: 6 to 8 p.m. Where: Revelstoke… Continue reading

Liam’s Lowdown: Taste of summer

Summer recipes for chutney, butter, and relish

Photos: Cycling the new trail on Revelstoke Mountain Resort

5620 is a 15 k.m. descent of 5,620 feet.

LUNA: Thinking outside the ‘regular gallery’

Pauline Hunt will be making digital illustrations for Revelstoke’s upcoming nocturnal art festival

Saddle up for North Okanagan’s IPE

Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Alberta man fined after single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Police say 28-year-old Calgary resident fortunate to have escaped with minor injuries

Shuswap man seriously injured in trailer explosion

Rolf Manthey in intensive care in Kamloops, fundraiser begun to help with expenses

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. selling less legal cannabis than any province other than P.E.I.

Alberta has sold the most legal pot, raking in $123.7 million from its dozens of licensed stores

Seller’s Market returns to film in Okanagan

Seller’s Market pairs up with Haven Mattress for the next season

Okanagan pilot takes another crack at being Maxim’s next cover girl

Brandi Hansen still advocates inner beauty is what matters, plans to donate all of the prize money

Most Read