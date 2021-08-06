Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug.5

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Aug. 8, 1891

An article by a visiting journalist described the two sections of Revelstoke – the original townsite on Front Street, where most of the business was still being conducted, and the newer area close to the CPR station. One of the stores near the station was that of Bourne Brothers, who had a general store with a public hall in the upper floor.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Aug. 7, 1901

A big bush fire was raging at Ten Mile, on the Big Bend trail, which started from a tree which fell across the trail and was set on fire to clear it out of the way. The fire was so hot on both sides of the trail that George Laforme’s pack train had to gallop for over a mile to get through. There were other fires along the Big Bend trail, as well as a big one south of the Illecillewaet. A long spell of dry hot weather had made the forests susceptible to fire.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Aug. 2, 1911

The contract for the second flume at the power plant was let to Pacific Coast Pipe Co. at a figure of $7,425. (About $174,000 in today’s currency.) The flume built the previous year cost the municipality the amazing total of almost $28,000. (About $650,000 in today’s currency.)

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 4, 1921

Former mayor Hector McKinnon was injured by a bull on his ranch near the Columbia River. The thoroughbred Jersey bull viciously attacked him, throwing him down two or three times and finally landing him in a nearby slough. Mr. McKinnon managed to extricate himself from the water, and was a mass of bruises, but escaped without any broken bones.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 7, 1931

A party of lawn bowlers from Vancouver visited Revelstoke as part of an interior tour. The visitors were taken to the summit of Mount Revelstoke, and then entertained at a banquet at King Edward Hotel. After dinner, a match was played between the visiting team and the Revelstoke team at the lawn bowling greens. The Vancouver team won by one point.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 7, 1941

A new archway was erected at the entrance to Mount Revelstoke National Park at the junction of the mountain road and the Big Bend Highway. There had been calls for an arch at the entrance, as many people were passing by without realizing they had missed the road leading to Canada’s most scenic playground.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 2, 1951

Samson Mines Limited was planning to do extensive development work on their claim in the Upper Arm of the Arrow Lakes. They had also acquired a placer lease at Camp Creek, a tributary of Goldstream, 58 miles north of Revelstoke.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 3, 1961

The new Trans-Canada Highway traffic bridge over the Columbia River was officially opened on July 28, 1961. Hon. P.A. Gaglardi, Minister of Public Works, and Premier W.A.C. Bennett were both present for the ceremony. Local boys Glen Piatelli and Brian Harrison were asked by the Premier to help him cut the ribbon. The 970-foot suspension bridge went immediately into service and local motorists were “trying it out” well into the night.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 5, 1971

Mica Dam was entering the last stage of construction. At the midway of the third full construction season it filled the Columbia River Valley to an average height of 520 feet above bedrock, with more than 75 percent of the fill required already in place. Further construction included a 250-foot-high control tower.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Aug. 5, 1981

The B.C. Lions Society donated a reconditioned van with a ramp for use by individuals with handicaps in Revelstoke. The use of the van was to be administered by the Revelstoke Lions Club, the Community Centre and other groups.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Aug. 8, 1991

A nine-page article on Revelstoke appeared in the most recent edition of Beautiful B.C. Magazine. It focused on Revelstoke’s awakening to the economics of the 1990s through development of the tourism industry and the recent downtown revitalization project.

