Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for August 18

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

Contributor

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, August 20, 1892

James Barclay went out on the lake on a canoe and had not been seen since. The canoe was found upside down two miles from the shore and his friends had no doubt that he drowned. It is suspected that the canoe was capsized by the wind. A thorough search was conducted but the body was not found. Barclay was popular in Nakusp, as he was one of the pioneers. He built the Nakusp House.

120 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 21, 1902

A new building block would be built for CB Hume and Company for a cost of over $75,000 (about $2,500,000 today). The ground floor planned to have the grocery, hardware, glass and crockery-ware, boot and shoe, gents’ furnishing, and dry goods departments. The offices were located at the back of the store at an elevation of eight feet.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, August 20, 1912

Three young boys cut their camping trip short after they allegedly heard a bear. Despite planning to stay a couple of days, the group only camped one day and one night. They spent the entire time inside their shack before sprinting home the next morning.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 16, 1922

Alice Langford, alias Elsie Simmons, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after she paid two men to dynamite the home of Mrs. C. Smith. Both women operated brothels. The two blasts wrecked the home’s furniture and screen door as well as taking down part of the house. A man employed on the residence received painful injuries to the face after he attempted to stop the fuse. Langford had $2,000 worth of illegal alcohol in her possession.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 18, 1932

Many unemployed American citizens were traveling on trains throughout Canada in search of work. Writers interviewed two people, who claimed to be from the eastern states, and received reports that two young girls from New York were in the area. However, the newspaper concluded that the arrival of Americans was only causing more damage to the unemployment issues for Canadian citizens.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, August 20, 1942

A mountain goat spent about three hours gallivanting around the city of Revelstoke. It window shopped at the CPR shops and found its way to Gallicano’s bakery. The goat went wild, slamming into a fence and cutting its lip. Later on, it perused the business section and took refuge on a verandah. There, the goat settled in for a long fight, holding a defense line and refusing capture. Two constables were unable to wrangle the goat. It continued to resist, charging at a few dogs and entered the jewellery store at the Regent hotel. The goat was chased around the city and finally captured by a cowpuncher from Calgary.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 21, 1952

The president of the BC Interior League dismissed protests over an umpire’s interference decision during a Kamloops Okonots and Revelstoke Spikes game. After a batter collided with a baseman while trying to reach first base, second and third base runners were able to make it home. The umpire called an intentional interference on the batter. Many locals did not believe this as the batter ran into the basemen right at first base.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 16, 1962

1962 to have exceeded all other years in terms of tourism. The increase was credited to the opening of the Rogers Pass highway. Although not yet official, data showed that about 3500 vehicles traveled along the road each day and the tourist information centre had about 1200 people visit within several days. Hotels, motels, and restaurants were unable to provide all visitors with accommodation and food. It reached a point where residents were offering tourists spare rooms in their homes.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 17, 1972

A fastball tournament was held between the Revelstoke Volunteer Fire Department and the Williams Lake firemen. Revelstoke won by 4 points during the first game; however, the second game was cancelled during the third inning because temperatures were so high. A social gathering was held by the two teams after the first game.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, August 18, 1982

A Big Bend resident addressed a letter to the Department of Highways superintendent with concerns over the extreme speed of drivers on the Big Bend Highway behind Dallas and Hiren roads. She talked with the RCMP who conducted radar spot checks; however, she felt as though speeds had not reduced. The resident wanted more speed signs put up closer to the new roads as many families lived nearby. The superintendent stated that speed control was up to the RCMP, as all speed signs were based on provincial laws.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, August 21, 2002

The newspaper announced that despite the seeming increase in mosquitos, the North Okanagan chief medical health officer said the West Nile virus should not be a concern in Revelstoke. The virus comes from the blood of infected birds and then passed through mosquitos. Birds found in Manitoba and southern Ontario had the virus while BC birds were currently being tested.

Compiled by Isobel Bray and Lauren Masson, Museum Assistants at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

READ MORE: Parks Canada prepared to ignite prescribed fire near Revelstoke

READ MORE: Heat warning extended to North Okanagan

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

historyRevelstoke