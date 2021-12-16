Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 12

Madison Bridal

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, Dec. 19, 1891

A public meeting was held regarding land issues in Revelstoke. The Registrar General of British Columbia was refusing to register property to areas already registered to Farwell. Mr. J.M. Kellie was working on the situation and citizens hoped it was within measurable distance of settlement.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec. 14, 1901

The St. Peter’s Talent Society hosted an evening at the Opera House including a market and musical entertainment later in the evening.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Dec. 13, 1911

A Court of Revision was at city hall to hear objections to the proposed sewerage bylaw. A petition suggested to bring the water, sewer and light into one overarching system. A city council meeting would be necessary to discuss the petition.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 15, 1921

For the first time in Revelstoke history, the city did not borrow anything from the bank throughout the entire year. All debenture and sinking funds were paid for the year.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Dec. 18, 1931

59 people attended a meeting for the unemployed here at Smythe’s hall. A petition, signed by 143 locally unemployed people, requested the government immediately consider providing the same relief to unemployed citizens as they were providing to unemployed non-citizens.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Dec. 18, 1941

After given instructions on what to do when they hear an alarm, school children participated in an air raid drill. They were dismissed from school and told to hurry home. Parents recorded how long it took their child. This system, of children running home, was decided to be the safest choice if an air raid were to occur.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 13, 1951

Many holiday events were taking place including the Legion Christmas Entertainment, Annual Canata by the United Church Senior Choir called Chorus In the Skies, and the Woman of the Moose Annual Bazaar shopping market. The T.B. Christmas Seal Campaign, sponsored by the Revelstoke Rotary Club, also wrapped up for the season.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review Dec. 14, 1961

After cutting down a hollow cedar tree, a logger in Malakwa was surprised to see the rotten stump moving after it fell. Out came a massive brown bear in a daze. It shook its head and went to find a new home for the winter.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 16, 1971

Alderman Sidney Parker was elected as Revelstoke’s new mayor in a race against Donald Gillespie. The vote was 675 to 611, with two spoiled ballots.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 16, 1981

Tony Coueffin was elected as mayor in the municipal election. He defeated the previous mayor, Al McAskill, in what the article called a “surprising upset”. There was a 68 per cent voter turnout overall. Tony Coueffin lived in Big Eddy, which had just been included within the revised city boundaries, along with Southside, south of Downie St., and Arrow Heights.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Dec. 18, 1991

Orcanon First Capital Inc. would be given another chance to bid for the Mt. Mackenzie property. The city decided the previous sale agreement with Orcanon was no longer valid, due both to problems in meeting conditions and disputes with Revelstoke Resorts Ltd. By January 31, 1992, Orcanon would have to address the 16 outstanding issues and disclose a list of developers.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Dec. 19, 2001

In an effort to improve provincial health care, and cut costs, the North Okanagan Health region was disbanded. It was amalgamated with the South Okanagan Health regions and smaller regions down to Penticton to form the Interior Health Authority.

