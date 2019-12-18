Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 19

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec. 20, 1899

Sir Charles Tupper, one of the Fathers of Confederation in Canada was scheduled to speak at the Opera House in Revelstoke in the coming week. The newspaper claimed that he and his political associates had fully recognized the importance of B.C. in the future of the Dominion and had shown their faith in the province in practical ways.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Dec. 18, 1909

H. Maundrell, owner of a meat market on Mackenzie Avenue, was fined $50 and costs for buying a deer out of season.

The deer was being shipped from Ashcroft to Saskatchewan, but was held back by the CPR agent in Revelstoke as it was illegal to ship game out of BC during the closed season. The deer was sold to Maundrell by a member of the freight shed staff. Maundrell claimed that he did not know he was breaking the law. The deer was given to the hospital for the benefit of the patients.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 18, 1919

Two young men travelling with their family from Saskatchewan to Vancouver jumped off the train at Illecillewaet, threw $8,000 in cash into the bush, and ran off into the hills. Their father had sold their farm and they were travelling to their new home in Vancouver.

He distributed the cash among the family, but the two sons, in their early 20s, became upset over the amount of money they were carrying. Both sons and their money were recovered and the family continued on their way.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 18, 1929

B.T. O’Grady, district mining engineer for the provincial government, left for the Big Bend country. A considerable amount of curiosity was aroused by Mr. O’Grady’s visit to the famous mining section of this district at this time of year. A number of stories circulated around town, one of the main ones being that an extremely rare mineral capable of withstanding extreme heat was found and is in demand for electrical purposes. It was speculated that O’Grady was sent by the government to investigate.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 21, 1939

The convention of Junior Chambers of Commerce passed a resolution suggesting that a public holiday be observed in the Interior to celebrate the opening of the Big Bend highway. The meeting also passed another resolution that every branch of the organization should send a caravan to Revelstoke for the occasion.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 22, 1949

The “Ski-Do” column by Mary McCrae reported that the Revelstoke Ski Club was mentioned on Gordon Tool’s “What Goes On the Snows” program on KIRO radio out of Seattle. The program advertised the upcoming International Ski Meet scheduled in Revelstoke on January 28 and 29 in 1950.

McCrae said, “Who can blame us for the thrill we feel when we realize that just such talk is placing Revelstoke right in the world’s best-known ski centres.”

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 17, 1959

Between 60 and 80 million dollars in annual sales of B.C. interior lumber to the United States was threatened by a ruling the previous week that the Federal Housing Authority would not permit builders to use non-grade-marked lumber in houses mortgaged by the organization.

A spokesman for 18 B.C. lumber distributors has asked for provincial and federal government assistance in obtaining postponement of the ruling. Only a handful of the hundreds of mills in the B.C. interior were grade-stamping lumber.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 17, 1969

Residents in Revelstoke began protesting a sanitary lagoon proposed to be built near the Illecillewaet dike. They put an ad in the paper calling for anyone against this to sign a petition in protest against the lagoon.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 22, 1999

A 19 year old Revelstoke man pleaded guilty to impaired driving. He was spotted by police as they noticed a car trying to fit 10 people into one vehicle. The police went over to talk to the people in the parked vehicle when the man informed them he was the designated driver. He was given a breathalyser test and he was found to have 170mg of alcohol per 100 mg of blood. He pleaded guilty to charges.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.