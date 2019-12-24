Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 26

Revelstoke Fire Brigade No.2 fire hall on Second Street East. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 277)

Cathy English

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec. 23, 1899

The contract for the fire hall for Fire Brigade #2 was awarded to W.A. Nettle for $1580 with an additional $121 for the chimney. The hall was built on Second Street East, where the Planning Department of City Hall is now located. The city also formally changed the names of John, James, and George Street in the Farwell townsite to First, Second, and Third Street.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Dec. 22, 1909

A number of carpenters employed on the new government traffic bridge over the Columbia River here, went on strike for higher wages. Contractors Gillette and Macdonald had hired several workmen skilled in bridge framing at $4 per day, and the other workmen demanded the same wage. The contractors gave in to their demands, with the exception of one man, who was abusive to his employers. The contractors also had to deal with ice on the river carrying away some of their pilings.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 25, 1919

A meeting of the Public Inquiries Commission of B.C. was scheduled for January 6th to gauge public interest in laws relating to Mothers’ Pensions, Maternity Insurance, Health Insurance, and Public Health Nursing. Many of these services were in force in other countries. Members of fraternal organizations, benefit societies, municipalities and other organizations were encouraged to present their views on the subject. There was no public welfare in place at that time.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 24, 1929

The King Edward Hotel published their New Year’s Dinner menu, which included lobster with mayonnaise dressing, raised shoulder of Lamb a la Jardiniere, Crab and Mushroom Vol au Vent, stuffed young turkey with cranberry sauce, tenderloin of beef with black currant jelly, corn a la southern, deep green apple pie, home-made hot mince pie, steamed Old English fruit pudding and much more. Cost for dinner was $2 for adults and $1 for children.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 29, 1939

To Revelstoke belongs the honor of having one of the first Canadian fliers to be attached to the Royal Air Force in England. This is Russell Donaldson, son of Mrs. A.P. McIntosh, of this city. Donaldson went to England and joined the Royal Air Force two years previously. Malcolm McFadyen and Howard C. Cotterell of Revelstoke had also joined the RAF and were enroute overseas.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 29, 1949

An editorial claimed that the International Ski Tournament, scheduled for January 27 and 28, 1950, would be the biggest thing in skiing to come to Western Canada since the world-famous meets of more than a quarter century previously. The entire Norwegian Ski-jumping team of seven men was scheduled to appear. The local club had already spent more than $10,000 on upgrades to the ski jump, and club members had built a new judges’ stand and a new coffee bar.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 24, 1959

Fire Chief Sam Needham spoke to council regarding the new fire truck that had been recently purchased. The supplier had suggested that a member of the local brigade go east to pick up the truck and drive it back to Revelstoke in order to identify any possible defects in the truck. The trip would also make the driver more familiar with the vehicle. City Council agreed to this when it was made clear that the supplier would make the necessary compensation for the cost of sending the driver to pick up the truck.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 26

Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives 120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec.… Continue reading

Chance of flurries, some icy sections on highways in Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Dec. 24

Perfect storm: Over a metre of snow hits Okanagan highways

The Coquihalla and Allison Summit were hit the hardest

Kootenay-Columbia MP Morrison appointed to deputy shadow minister role

Morrison’s role will include oversight of issues relating to public safety and emergency preparedness

DJs playing Traverse this weekend

Andy Siegel Special to the Review This weekend will kick off the… Continue reading

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

Missing Sicamous man last seen in Vernon

Friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long

RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

VIDEO: Summerland homes show festive displays for the holiday season

Homes around the community have some unique and colourful displays this year

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Two house fires keep Penticton firefighters busy before Christmas

The resident in the blaze at the Granada Inn reportedly fled the scene

Okanagan talent tunes into Christmas nostalgia

VIDEO: Kyle Richardson releases Christmas single

RCMP investigating armed robbery at Enderby liquor store

Suspect was wearing black hoodie, track pants and a blue bandana on face

Most Read