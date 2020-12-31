Victoria Hotel dining room with Christmas decorations. The hotel was located on Front Street. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 2381)

Victoria Hotel dining room with Christmas decorations. The hotel was located on Front Street. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 2381)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 31

A look at local history from the newspaper archives

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Jan. 3, 1891

The Smelter Company last year opened a brick yard on the north side of the river using clay discovered in the area. A quality bed was found, and the brick yard was able to produce about 300,000 bricks.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec. 28, 1900

The various hotels in town as usual spread a beautiful board on Christmas Day. The menu at the Revelstoke presented an artistic and varied gastronomic programmed, served in first class style. The Victoria kept up its previous record for culinary excellence in its Christmas spread. The motto “A Merry Christmas” displayed in coloured electric lights on the roof of the building was the subject of much praise.

110 years ago: Mail- Herald, Dec. 31, 1910

The city are selling electric lamps to the people at cost price for a period of one month to enable them to change the old 104 volt lamps for the 110p volt, which are necessary for the new electric system throughout the city.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 30, 1920

The United Farmers of Revelstoke called a meeting for January 7 for the purpose of forming a district association, and discussing resolutions which will be discussed at the upcoming provincial convention in Vancouver. The local convention includes farmers from Malakwa, Solsqua, Craigellachie, Beaton, Galena Bay, Hall’s Landing and Revelstoke.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 31, 1930

Fire did considerable damage to Cerolini’s pool room, at the foot of Third Street East. The interior was badly damaged, and most of the exterior charred. The building was owned by the Colarch Estate, and was one of the first buildings erected in that part of the city. It was built by Fred Robinson and later acquired by the Bowman Lumber Co.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 2, 1941

N.R. “Buck” Crump became the Assistant Superintendent of Motive Power for Western Lines of Canadian Pacific Railway. Crump grew up in Revelstoke, and had been steadily promoted in his career with the company since he started as an apprentice machinist in 1920, at the age of 16. In 1955, Crump was elected president of the CPR.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 28, 1950

The Kinsmen Club was conducting its annual Polio Campaign for the month of January, raising money for the Canadian Foundation for Poliomyelitis. Some of the funding was used to support the Polio Rehabilitation Centre in Vancouver. The Salk Vaccine for polio was discovered in 1955.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 29, 1960

The city was employing 20 men on the winter works program. City works superintendent Alex Fleming told council that the work included slashing at Greeley Creek and Hamilton Creek, and at the cemetery. Fleming reported that the old arena was almost demolished.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan hospital’s white heart beating into the new year

Just Posted

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

(File)
Goodbye, 2020: Some songs to ring in the new year

Whether within your household bubble or alone, here are some songs to keep you dancing until 2021

Shrek The Musical is the first community musical production in 11 years and the first at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. Opening night was Feb. 7, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
The 20 best good news stories of 2020

It wasn’t all doom and gloom in Revelstoke this year

Victoria Hotel dining room with Christmas decorations. The hotel was located on Front Street. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 2381)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 31

A look at local history from the newspaper archives

A recent collision between a logging truck and a Ford F350 on a forest service road near Invermere is shining a light on the importance of backroad safety and communication in B.C. Luckily, no one was injured in this particular incident. (File Photo)
Collision between Ford F-350, logging truck sheds light on backroad safety

Contractors, search and rescue calling for use of radios on forest service roads

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Increase shows ‘precarious situation’ for New Year

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
UPDATE: Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak up to 21

Heritage Square cases increase for second day in a row among staff and residents

Cpl. Lorne Lecker removes open liquor from a minivan. BOAZ JOSEPH / THE LEADER
North Okanagan RCMP amp up New Year’s Eve enforcement

Residents urged to spend the evening at home with loved ones

Out of precaution, Pint and Pie was evacuated New Year's Eve due to a small grease fire at the 32nd Street restaurant. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Small fire evacuates North Okanagan business

Pine and Pie patrons evacuated New Year’s Eve

Iron wrought fences with pointed pickets are continuing to kill deer in the Central Okanagan, according to the BC Conservation Service. (Pixabay)
Two deer euthanized after becoming impaled, stuck on Kelowna fences

Conservation Service urges those with wrought iron fences to modify them, and make them safer

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

A Volvo crashed into the far side of the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street SE about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The vehicle was seen travelling fast up Fifth Avenue followed by a police vehicle prior to the crash. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)
Vehicle crashes at intersection in Salmon Arm, police search car

Crash occurred about 1 p.m., vehicle seen travelling fast prior to crash

Most Read