Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 5

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec. 6, 1899

R. Blackmore, who has been at work on the river bank protection, found Guy Barber’s bicycle which was stolen from outside of the Methodist church last summer. The bike was lying in 10 feet of water in the river, and the spokes of the wheels were all broken.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Dec. 4, 1909

The Oriental Hotel on Front Street was recently renovated and enlarged. With the new addition, it had a frontage of 87 feet and was three storeys in height. It had a sitting room, dining room, card rooms and bar-room. The hotel was owned by Mr. Stone, who had come to Revelstoke in 1885 with his father. Their first hotel at that location was a small establishment known as the Stockholm Hotel. The contractor for the new building was O.W. Abrahamson.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 4, 1919

One of the boldest burglaries that had taken place in recent years was pulled off in Revelstoke last Sunday night or early Monday morning, when F.Young’s Dry Goods store and McRae Shoe Store on Mackenzie Avenue were entered, and a considerable quantity of goods taken. The large rear windows of both stores had been smashed in. Young had a loss of $300, while McRae lost $7 in cash and an undetermined amount of stock. The burglars also broke into C.B. Hume’s Department Store, but were chased away by the watchman.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 4, 1929

The Christmas Cheer Fund will again by administered by the D.O.K.K. Lodge with the assistance of the Pythian Sisters. Their campaign was opening with a big community dance in the Masonic Hall (where Revelstoke Excel Tire is now located.)

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 8, 1939

A new lending library, known as the Book Nook opened last week, operated by Miss Elaine Robbins. The library was associated with a circulating library in Victoria.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 8, 1949

Pradolini Brothers Builders’ Supplies was advertising the sale of hockey sticks that had been personally selected by Larry Kwong, formerly of the New York Rangers. The sticks were selling for between 95 cents and $3.95.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 3, 1959

Local voters supported the Cranberry Creek Power Bylaw with a vote of 679 in favour, and 51 against. The project to develop a power plant on Cranberry Creek south of Revelstoke was expected to begin in April 1960.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 4, 1969

A new meteorological station went into operation at Revelstoke Airport. The modern instruments would record temperature, humidity, high and low daily temperatures, precipitation, and snowfall intensity. The location at the airport would make it convenient for pilots to check weather conditions.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Dec. 6, 1989

The Kootenay VIA committee sent a message to Ottawa demanding a moratorium on cutbacks in VIA passenger train service and for a Royal Commission to investigate VIA management practices and gather public input on passenger service. Committee members felt that the loss of VIA passenger service would further isolate Revelstoke and make public transportation more difficult.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Dec. 8, 1999

Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary recently purchased the property at Second Street and Boyle Avenue and were beginning plans to build a permanent location for their Thrift Store. Over the past 10 years, the auxiliary had raised $500,000 for equipment at Queen Victoria Hospital.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.