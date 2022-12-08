Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 8

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, December 10 1892

Two strangers arrived in town from Illecillewaet, and were staying at a house in the west end. They were a couple of young bears still about the size of a spaniel dog. The two bears belonged to Mr. Andrew Parks who intended to take the bears east. Reports said they were, “comical little fellows.”

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, December 11, 1902

Mr. Tapping was circulating a petition to the government to amend the Municipal Act and allow the wives of all voters in the municipality the right to cast a vote in all municipal elections.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, December 7, 1912

The Newcombe Piano Company had selected Revelstoke as their headquarters for the West. They had taken over the Revelstoke Music Store from Mr. John Bingham, who was appointed Superintendent Salesman. There were hopes the store would be so successful that Newcombe Piano Co. would be able to build a second building for their business in Revelstoke.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 6, 1922

Mrs. Roger’s new clothing store, “The Bargain House,” opened up with a fine window frontage of 43 feet at 107 Second Street East. (Current location of Bierhaus.) The opening was a big success. The contractor had been working steadily to get the work done in time for the Christmas trade. With the full front of windows and the white finished interior, the store was very bright, showing off the special Christmas goods brought in for the season.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, December 9, 1932

The Boy Scouts and Girl Guides did a call out for citizens with old toys and dolls they wished to donate. The Scouts and Guides would take the toys and fix them up. They had prepared a shop which was equipped in every way to handle the work that would hopefully create some Christmas cheer.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, December 10, 1942

According to “the New Canadian,” Japanese weekly, petitions asking for leave at Christmas to visit families have been forwarded to the British Columbia Security Commission from camp committees on the Sicamous-Revelstoke Highway. The men were hoping that after nine months of restricted camp life, they would be permitted to visit their families.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 11, 1952

Over 300 people gathered at the Revelstoke High School to enjoy, “Varieties of ’52,” a stage show of music, skits and laughter presented by the Revelstoke Girl Guides, the St. Peter’s Boy Scouts, Cubs, and Brownies. The children gave an excellent performance throughout the entire show.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 6, 1962

A new booklet by the national parks branch entitled, “Winter Guide to Rogers Pass section Trans-Canada Highway,” was being issued to motorists who were using Rogers Pass. The guide outlined the precautions motorists were and still are instructed to take when passing through Rogers Pass.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, December 7, 1972

Revelstoke skaters Dan Fujino, 22, and Karen Addie, 15, entered the Okanagan Mainline figure skating competition in Merritt primarily for fun. Not only did they have fun, but they also brought home the championship cup in the Silver Dance competition for pairs. It was the first time the cup was won by Revelstoke skaters.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, December 8, 1982

A total of 32 people attended an introductory meeting of Revelstoke’s first Computer Club. The meeting explored the clubs possible goals and objectives for future club activities. Most of the clubs initial goals had to do with bringing people together to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of computers as well as earn benefits for those who joined the club such as discounts at stores and suppliers.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, December 11, 1992

The folks in Okanagan College’s Career Orientation in Preparation for Education and Employment did their bit to get the ball rolling for the Revelstoke Trees for Tots Society’s annual fundraising efforts. They set aside all of their coffee fund money for three months to present to Trees for Tots funding drive. They believed helping a local child in need of special medical treatment was worth doing without coffee or pop.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, December 11, 2002

In memoriam donations to the Revelstoke Community Foundation had become a major source of endowment growth, with scholarships growing by almost fifty percent in 2002. The foundation was managing about $95,000 in capital for scholarships available to Revelstoke Secondary School students.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, Collections Manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

