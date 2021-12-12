Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 9

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Canadian Pacific Engine No. 5468 and Business Car No. 4 in Revelstoke, 1993. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives, P-5831)

Madison Bridal

Collections Manager Intern, Revelstoke Museum & Archives

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, Dec. 12, 1891

Revelstoke property owners continued to be denied the right of registration for titles to land. They requested a statement from the provincial government and asked J.M. Kellie, Revelstoke’s first Member of Provincial Parliament, if he would take up the matter.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Dec. 11, 1901

The cold weather allowed for work to be done on the ice rink. The renovations would include an addition on the front for curling, the enlargement of the ladies room, and a ticket office.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, Dec. 6, 1911

The Edison Theatre’s completed renovations included a new furnace, new machines, and fire proofing the moving pictures booth. The Theatre hosted the Wm. H West Big Jubilee Minstrel Show that night, and would have an operetta by the Sunday school called Mother Goose’s Visit to Santa Claus later in the month.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 8, 1921

The first poultry show in the district for many years was held in Revelstoke. Attendees were impressed with the lighting and quality of poultry, as well as the new public meetings hosted in the evenings to attract interest to the events.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Dec. 11, 1931

Revelstoke ski jumpers attended the opening exhibition at Cranbrook’s new ski hill. An article from Cranbrook stated that Revelstoke jumpers Nels Nelsen, younger brother Ivind Nelsen and Orice Higgs were proof of the calibre of competition at the event.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, Dec. 11, 1941

Revelstokians listened to the radio with shock on Sunday Dec. 7, 1941 when they heard about the bombing of Pearl Harbour by the Japanese Air Force. Locals were concerned about potential conditions on the coast where local men were stationed in their Units. Canada’s reserve army was also ordered to “stand by”.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 6, 1951

A record was set at the Revelstoke division of the Canadian Pacific Railway when thirty-eight trains, and a total of 1,851 cars, came in and out of Revelstoke in one day.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 7, 1961

$144,500 went into Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks over the winter. The projects were expected to employ over 70 men. The major project was work on Mount Revelstoke Road, but underbrush along the Trans-Canada highway right-of-way would also take place.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 9, 1971

The Revelstoke Snowmobile Club was expecting between 200-300 people to attend the Centennial Regional Championships hosted here on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. The new 3/8 mile race track at Centennial Park would be used for the event.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Dec. 9, 1981

About 250 people attended the public forum for the mayoral race between incumbent Mayor Al McAskill and Tony Coueffin. The main topics of discussion were expanding the tourism industry and ensuring fair and equal treatment in the restructuring package.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Dec. 11, 1991

A 25-year exhibition lease would bring Engine 5468, a locomotive that worked out of Revelstoke in the 1940s and early 1950s, back to Revelstoke. The locomotive would be transported to Revelstoke once construction of the museum was finished, and there were already many railroaders volunteering to help in the transport.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Dec. 12, 2001

Hundreds of citizens stood on First St. West and Mackenzie Ave. to watch the annual Santa Claus Parade. Parade and float themes included a Grinch stare off, Smokey the Bear and Harry Potter.

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local History