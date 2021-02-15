Nels Nelsen ski jumping on Mount Revelstoke in 1916, when he became the Canadian champion. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo #1852)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 11

Local history recorded in the newspaper archives

Elizabeth Haupt

Collections Manager Intern

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Feb. 14, 1891

The Chinese of Revelstoke celebrated their New Year season with great cheer. The New Year was ushered in Sunday morning with a fusillade of fire crackers and they continued to celebrate for the three days. A decoration of their premises and big dinners were features of the event.

120 years ago, Revelstoke Herald Feb. 9, 1901

Revelstoke Water, Light & Power Co. discovered that about 75 per cent of their customers were letting their taps run all night using more water by night than by day and seriously endangering the chances of obtaining a proper pressure in the event of fire. The company decided to cut the water off at the main by night. A man was stationed at the main to turn the water on in the event of a fire alarm.

110 years ago, Mail-Herald Feb. 11, 1911

The man who last week was taken from the round house of the C.P.R. to the hospital suffering from frozen feet was operated on this week, five of his toes being amputated.

100 years ago, Revelstoke Review Feb. 10, 1921

No less than four new ski jumping records were made on the Revelstoke ski hill at the recent tournament. Nels Nelsen’s achievement of breaking his own amateur world’s championship of 185 feet by jumping 201 feet was a most popular one, while the establishing of a new professional world’s record of 229 feet by Henry Hall, of Detroit, was greeted with great cheering by the record attendance that was present.

80 years ago, Revelstoke Review Feb. 13, 1941

Edith Johnson of Revelstoke put her ski training to good account at the big Western Canada Ski tournament at Princeton last week-end when she placed second in the Downhill event for ladies. Her achievement is the more remarkable because she followed Gertrude Wepsala, the Dominion champion, whose training and experience has placed her far in advance of all women skiers in the Dominion. The race was run down the men’s course and called for plenty of skill. It dropped over 1200 feet in its mile length. Gertie Wepsala made the descent in 1.17:4-5, while Edith Johnson was second in 1:25:4-5.

70 years ago, Revelstoke Review Feb. 8, 1951

The two Revelstoke rinks attending the 60th annual Golden bonspiel returned groaning under the weight of the trophies and prizes they won in the competition. M. W. Abbott’s rink won 13 out of 14 games, captured the King trophy and the Merchants’ trophy. The Lumbermen’s cup will be decided in an all-Revelstoke final between Abbott and Jimmy Davidson. The Abbott rink was in so many finals that one had to be deferred when after fourteen hours of almost continuous play, train time arrived and a halt was called.

60 years ago, Revelstoke Review Feb. 9, 1961

Recently erected street signs were misspelled in respect to Downie Street and Mackenzie Avenue. The former is spelled “Downey” and the latter, “McKenzie.” In 1922 a map of the City of Revelstoke was prepared and on it Mackenzie was spelled “McKenzie.” The map was still in use in 1961 and the name of the city’s main thoroughfare was constantly spelled wrong.

40 years ago, Revelstoke Review Feb. 11, 1981

On Jan. 12 the world’s largest painting of the famous sunken ship Titanic, was completed at Three Valley Gap tourist resort, 12 miles west of the city. Manager Gordon Bell wanted to decorate the new heated indoor swimming pool area, so he allowed Dave Williams to paint murals there about the Titanic. Williams believes it is the world’s largest painting of the ship, because “I can’t imagine anyone fool enough to try painting a bigger one.”

30 years ago, Revelstoke Review Feb. 13, 1991

Next week local children will have the chance to see one of the rarest, yet best known, animals in the world. Canadian naturalist Al Oeming will be in town for a public presentation of his nature film, “Lives of the Hunted”, and he will be accompanied by his cheetah, Tawana. Revelstoke children have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet an animal which symbolizes speed yet can’t outrun the threat of extinction.

20 years ago, Revelstoke Review, Feb. 14, 2001

A dog and a cat were rescued from the basement of a home in Columbia Park, when it caught on fire. An electric wheelchair was believed to be the cause of the fire. The residents of the home were out when the fire began.

Local History

