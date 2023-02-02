Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 2

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

Contributor

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, February 4, 1893

There was an unnamed 18-month old in town whose hair supposedly could predict cold snaps. Its father claimed he could tell a couple days in advance when the temperature would drop into the extreme negatives because the baby’s soft curly hair would fall pin straight right before the cold snap.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, February 3, 1903

A Revelstoke branch of the Provincial Mining Association was formed and a committee was appointed to run the branch. Over one hundred names were interested in membership which the committee was to oversee.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, February 5, 1913

C.B. Hume’s Department Store announced the arrival of a large assortment of pickles, fresh from England. Mixed Pints, Chow Chow, Onions, and ‘Girkins’ could be purchased for a mere 35 cents.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 31, 1923

The Revelstoke Co-op was reopening after renovations the following week. The renovations included converting the warehouse into more aisles which doubled the space within the store front. In addition, another refrigerator was added, as well as a meat slicer and a coffee mill. All new additions promised a first class service for consumers. The store was located at 113 First Street West.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, February 3, 1933

Preparations were well underway for Revelstoke’s renowned ski tournament. According to the paper, the skiers and public were coming together to groom the competition grounds daily.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, February 4, 1943

Men in the Japanese road work camps on the Revelstoke to Sicamous Highway project were granted two weeks’ leave to visit relatives in the Internment camps in Kaslo and elsewhere in the interior. A few hundred men, many of whom had been born in Canada, were forced to live in the camps, and engage in road construction work.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 5, 1953

The Junior Ski Tournament was slated to take over Revelstoke for the weekend. The tournament kicked off with cross country skiing and events would carry through to Sunday afternoon. The tournament had a parade planned for the Saturday night during which Snow Queen, Wendy Stanbridge would be rightfully crowned.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, January 31, 1963

High in the sky above Revelstoke, the BOAC plane carrying the late Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip cancelled its landing in Vancouver due to the poor visibility in the area. The plane instead ended up landing in balmy Honolulu as its final destination.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, February 9, 1973

Queen Victoria Hospital was set to participate in a pilot program which would offer Registered Nurses returning to their profession to take a refresher course at the hospital. The faculty for the course would be the medical staff at the hospital. The course would allow those who were not active in the profession to be brought up to date with medical practices and machinery prior to returning to the typically demanding medical environment where these lapses in knowledge can be daunting.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 2, 1983

It was announced that there would be a window decorating contest among local businesses in honour of the B.C. Winter Games. The contest is for window decorating, displays, decorating within the business, and staff participation. The winners would get a flight Victoria and accommodations for two people. The Chamber of Commerce also agreed that local businesses would be required to have staff wear Winter Games merchandise as well.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, February 2, 1993

The 7-Eleven had a large Big Gulp balloon on display. The large Big gulp replica was too large and heavy to hoist onto the roof of the 7-Eleven, so instead it spent the day awkwardly sat in the parking area held up by resting against the store managers truck.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, February 5, 2003

The B.C. government’s budget cuts for the Canadian Avalanche Centre in Revelstoke were called into question after two fatal avalanche events took place within weeks of one another, with a total of 14 deaths. The government eliminated roughly $40 000 from the budget a year prior, which the paper attributed to being part of the problem with local avalanche safety.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Nordic skiers impress on Day 5 of Junior World Ski Championships

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

historyRevelstoke