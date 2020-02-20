Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 20

Ivind Nilsen (also known as Nelsen) jumping at Revelstoke circa 1920s. Ivind, the younger brother of Nels Nelsen, was known for his perfect form. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives P1937)

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Feb. 16, 1900

The first game on the new curling rink was played on Feb. 15 between the rinks of James Lauder and H.A. Brown. The game resulted in a win for Brown’s rink by 12 to 8. The ice was good.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Feb. 19, 1910

The Ski and Snow Shoe Club turned out en masse last Thursday for their semi-weekly tramp. The route taken this time led down the river bank where exhilarating slides were negotiated, and across the Columbia to the Tonkawatla River. The group met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Pratt for a supper and for dancing, which was kept up until early in the morning.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 19, 1920

When Nels Nelsen made his big jump of 185 feet on the Revelstoke Ski Hill the previous week, he maintained his record as champion of Canada, and landing the world’s amateur championship by beating S. Steinwall. Two other world’s championships were held by Revelstoke boys – that of Cecil Stone, who in 1919 made a jump of 131 feet in the 16-year-old boys’ class, and Ivind Nelsen, the 14-year-old brother of Nels who made a jump of 112 feet in his class.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 19, 1930

A Radio Club was formed in Revelstoke at a well-attended meeting of local radio owners. It was emphasized that the club would operate for the benefit of local radio owners and endeavor to eliminate interference.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 22, 1940

Bill and Don McCrae and Jim McDonald, Revelstoke’s long-distance skiers, completed their 500 mile trip to Banff after one month and two days. The trip took them up the Big Bend Highway to Canoe River, over to Valemont, to Jasper, and then to Banff. They were “heavily bewhiskered” and showed signs of fatigue when they reached Banff, but were given a hearty reception. They stayed for the Banff Winter Carnival, competing in some of the events. McDonald placed second in the cross-country race, while Don McCrae came in third. Hans Gunnarsen, also of Revelstoke, made the best jump of the tournament with 179 feet.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 23, 1950

Pressure was being put on Ottawa to pay a pension to every person over 65 the amount of $50 per month. The current pension was $30 paid to persons over 70 who could prove need through a means test.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 18, 1960

A.W. Lundell, MLA for Revelstoke, said he was pleased that the Nelson Board of Trade had opposed the High Arrow Dam proposed for Castlegar. He observed that the valley south of Revelstoke was a miniature Fraser Valley, which would be needed to grow farm products for the growing Revelstoke community. He stated that it would be unfortunate if this productive area should be flooded.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 19, 1970

A light plane was forced down on the Trans-Canada Highway at Victor Lake west of Revelstoke on February 15, as a result of foggy weather. The plane, owned by North America Air Training College of Calgary, and piloted by Jean LeClerc, was enroute from Vernon to Golden. There were no injuries.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 20, 1980

The Big Mac Downhill and Dual Slalom Challenge held at Mount Mackenzie attracted a large crowd, although the organizers were a trifle disappointed that most of the spectating was in the bar and not on the hill where the racers were. Jack Benneto took first place in the downhill, with Ian Shipmaker winning the slalom.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Feb. 21, 1990

Bethlehem Resources and Golden Nevada Resources were considering the reopening of the copper mine at Goldstream, north of Revelstoke. Their plan for operating the mine included a proposal for a smelter as part of the mine operations.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Feb. 23, 2000

The B.C. Interior Forestry Museum Society unveiled their plans for a museum at a recent Chamber of Commerce meeting. The society was looking at a potential side on the west side of Highway 23 North along the Columbia River.

