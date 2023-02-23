Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 23

Y.M.C.A. father and son banquet, February 14, 1919. The Y.M.C.A. was located on First Street East, where the city parking lot is now located. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo P750)

Revelstoke Museum and Archives

Contributor

130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, February 25, 1893

The snow on the roof of a house avalanched onto the adjoining building which caused the roof to cave in. The snow that fell was around three feet thick and contained a lot of ice. The crushed building was a laundry facility which was luckily empty at the time leaving no one injured.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, February 26, 1903

Revelstoke’s School Board was beginning an initiative to gather other municipal board’s signatures on a petition with the goal of having the province cover the costs of new school books. With a recently updated curriculum, the province was requiring that each local board find a way to print new books, but the Revelstoke Board felt that this cost was too great when there were cheaper routes available to the provincial government.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, February 26, 1913

Legislation was passed to restrict liquor service in British Columbia. It would from that point on be compulsory that all bars and hotels be closed after 11pm on weekdays. Prior to the new legislation, the only time related restriction on liquor service was a law which mandated that bars close by 10 pm on Saturdays.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 28, 1923

Something like, “250 dads and lads,” attended the YMCA Father and Sons’ banquet. After a well-remembered meal, the group came together for singing. Between toasts, soloists took to the stage to perform songs. Every speaker discussed the importance of events which brought parents closer to children as a way to reinforce the community.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, February 24, 1933

Revelstoke was well represented in Trail at a tournament by the great Nels Nelsons, Ivind Nelson, and Bob Lymburne. The trio proved to be an impressive representation of the local ski jumping. The tournament was on going at the time the paper was published.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, February 25, 1943

Neilson’s ran an advertisement explaining that their Chocolate Bars were being rationed, and consumers should take note that their favourite flavour may not be available. The ad framed the shortage as an opportunity to try another one of Neilson’s candy bars.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 26, 1953

The weather was shaping up nicely for the International Ski Jumping Competition which would be held the following weekend. A Judge was flying in from Banff to judge the long list of competitors. Sleighs would be provided for transportation for spectators to get from the railway station to the ski jump.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 21, 1963

The local Game Warden was pointing his finger at the city dump for being the main attractant for bears in town. The Warden had come under fire for destroying a high number of bears earlier in the year. The Warden had the city council’s support in his blaming the city dump, which led to the discussion of moving the dump from its location near the baseball diamonds.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, February 22, 1973

The paper ran a page long spread by Judi Kukura, Miss Revelstoke 1972. Her article wrapped up her reign prior to passing the baton to Miss Revelstoke 1973. Kukura published, “The Diary of Miss Revelstoke,” which told readers about all of her travels throughout B. C. and thanked Revelstoke for its generous support.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 23, 1983

Helicopters were asked to make a daring rescue on Mount Mackenzie. Two skiers ditched their cat skiing guide, which was against the rules, and wound up so lost that they even lost one another. One skier was able to reconnect with the guide again, but the other was at large. It was too windy for the helicopter to pull the skier up and out, so instead they dropped a radio to the man and verbally guided him to the base of the mountain where the RCMP were waiting.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, February 23, 1993

The winter was taking a more extreme toll on Revelstoke’s roads than the public works had expected. The damage was making for a bumpy drive through Revelstoke and called for the road maintenance budget for 1993 to undergo a rethink. Public works superintendent S. Olynyk was guessing the frost heave would cost an extra $25,000 to repair.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, February 26, 2003

The Video Express store on Victoria was robbed by a thief with bear spray. The employee working at the time was not seriously injured by the bear spray and there were no customers in store. The thief took off with $500. It was not the only unusual crime in the city for the week. The RCMP were also on the search for a man who stole the purse of a 92-year-old woman in broad daylight.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies sweep Wranglers in first round of the playoffs

READ MORE: Revelstoke resident helps make Brazilian birthday wish come true

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

historyRevelstoke