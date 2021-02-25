Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 25

Elizabeth Haupt

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Feb. 28, 1891

While sitting in his office last Saturday Mr. J.P. Sutherland noticed three cows of Mr. Fred Fraser’s herd, in attempting to get a drink through a hole in the ice, slide into the river. He at once raised an alarm and also helped Mr. Fraser raise the animals out of their dangerous position.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Feb. 23, 1901

Ald. Newman has been a busy man for the past week. Owing to the prevalence of grippe (influenza) at Roger’s Pass his staff up there was reduced to two available men and he has only spent two hours at home for eight days, having to run the snow plough and rotary himself. The epidemic is subsiding up there.

110 years ago: Mail Herald, Feb. 25, 1911

A very clever capture was made the other day here by Constable Terry, who arrested an alleged safe breaker, who stole money from a post office in High River, Alberta. Police at that place wired the city police here, asking for his arrest and apprehension. Constable Terry immediately spotted his man on his arrival here and took him into custody to await the arrival of the Alberta authorities.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 24, 1921

The annual Valentine dance given by the Girls’ Hospital Auxiliary, which was held in the Masonic hall was one of the most successful of the season. The hall was beautifully decorated with festoons of hearts and cupids, and upwards of two hundred people were in attendance. Smythe’s orchestra played in their usual good style. The receipts of the evening were $178. **Note: $178 in 1921 is roughly $1361.70 in today’s currency.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 27, 1931

The Rotary musical comedy, “Hello, There,” presented last week, was put on by the largest aggregation of local talent ever assembled on a local platform. The male “flappers,” composed of a number of staid business men, were photographed in the lobby of the Y. M. C. A. during the presentation of Friday evening’s performance.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 27, 1941

The Canadian Pacific Railway issued a new brochure entitled “Ski In British Columbia.” Of Revelstoke the folder says: “Sweeping downhill courses where a breath-taking schuss will change your altitude by 2,000 feet—fine powdered snow—sparsely timbered slopes— that’s Mount Revelstoke, British Columbia’s pride as a ski resort. At Heather Lodge on Mount Revelstoke you will find ample accommodation and good hearty meals. Or you may stay at one of the several fine hotels In town. Skiing starts at the front door.”

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 22, 1951

A five-year-old boy in the Big Eddy district suffered a fractured pelvis when he came down a high pile of snow on his toboggan into the path of a car. The driver tried to miss the youngster, and swerved, but the car struck the lad, and ploughed into the snowbank with such force the vehicle overturned. The boy was recovering in the hospital.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 23, 1961

For the past year Public Health Nurses of the North Okanagan Health Unit had been collecting baby teeth from elementary school children. The aim of the study was to determine the amount of strontium 90 that had been incorporated in the tooth structure of Canadian children as the direct result of radioactive fallout from bomb debris.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 25 1971

The Revelstoke Senior Mountainettes basketball team won the Okanagan Valley Championship on Saturday night for the second time in three years and as a result, will enter the Provincial Championships here in Revelstoke in 10 days as one of the top teams in B.C.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 25, 1981

Rotary members were told last Friday at their luncheon meeting that their physical posture was poor and the ‘Middle-Age Sag’ was self-evident in seventy-five percent of those present.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Feb. 27, 1991

City council was putting on the gloves for another round in its battle with oil companies over local gasoline prices. Councillors voted to have the city administrator write the major oil companies to complain about the discrepancy in gasoline prices in the B.C. interior.

