Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 27

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator of Revelstoke Museum & Archives.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Feb. 27, 1900

Fred Robinson brought into town on Friday from his logging camp at the canyon, the biggest sleigh-load of logs that ever came into this town or perhaps any other. It looked more like a load of hay coming along than a load of logs.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Feb. 26, 1910

There were smallpox cases in town, and an editorial called for better quarantine conditions. Dozens of people were under quarantine at Cowie’s Restaurant on First Street East. The editorialist stated, “That two men, and one woman with their nurses should be confined in a small building with a partition dividing it into two rooms is not right, and that about fifty people should be quarantined right in the heart of the most populous part of the City is a menace to the public health. It would be better if these people could be moved out of the city altogether.”

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 26, 1920

After a couple of years out of business, the Howson Furniture Co., who had conducted business in Revelstoke since 1890, resumed operations in the city. The business was located at 301 Mackenzie Avenue (now Pulse Boot Lab & Ski Co.) The manager was Len Howson, son of original owner Robert Howson.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 26, 1930

Two well-known local railway men died on February 19 at Downie, thirty miles east, when a small slide came down the mountain and struck a box car, which toppled onto the men. The men were Charles Treat, conductor, age 50, and Michael Boucher, divisional master mechanic, age 54. Slides had been giving trouble in this vicinity for several days, and the day previous to the accident, a freight train was hit, resulting in the derailment of several wheat cars. Conductor Treat was in charge of a wrecking train which had gone to deal with the derailment, and Mr. Boucher was supervising the work.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 29, 1940

The paper repeated an old legend about Mount Begbie. “For many years the story has persisted in Revelstoke that the serrated peaks of the 9,000-foot glacier named after Sir Matthew Begbie, the rugged jurist of Cariboo gold rush days, shelter the frozen remains of an unknown human who in some unaccountable manner plunged to his death many, many years ago.” The story had different variations, but one version told of one of the original gold-seekers of the early 1860s who climbed the mountain and fell into a crevasse, where his body became frozen in the ice of the glacier.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 25, 1960

The seventh annual meeting of the Revelstoke and District Credit Union was held in the Civic Centre on February 17th. President E.G. Martin gave the report for 1959, stating that the membership was now 858, an increase of 143 over 1958. The assets of the Credit Union were $327,716.03, and the board of directors recommended a 3 and ¾ percent dividend on shares for the year.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 27, 1980

The Revelstoke Mountaineers Senior Girls’ Basketball team advanced to the B.C. finals for the second year in a row. The team will be travelling to the finals in Langley.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, Feb. 28, 1990

B.C. Hydro presented a $10,000 cheque towards Revelstoke’s spawning enhancement program. Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club spokesperson Jack Carten said the club is hoping for additional funding for spawning ground enhancement on the Jordan River, and on the Tonkawatla.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, March 1, 2000

Snowmobilers took to the trails on Boulder Mountain in the 21st annual Snowarama to raise money for the B.C. Lions Society for Children With Disabilities. The event raised $8,500.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

history