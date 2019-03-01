Revelstoke school children in 1899. The school was located on property that served as the playing field for the former Mountain View School. There are five teachers and approximately 175 children in this photo. (P247)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb.27

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, March 3, 1894

O.B. Williams and J.W. McCreary arrived on snowshoes from French Creek last Saturday, making the sixty miles in three days. They have taken out over $6,000 from the Consolation Mine, the result of four men’s work since December 1. The Consolation was a “deep digging: drift-placer mine.

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, Feb. 25, 1899

The public school registration had risen sharply since families started relocating here Donald. The former CPR divisional point was closed, and many of the workers were moving to Revelstoke. The school attendance had risen from 30 children in 1897 to more than 120.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, Feb. 27, 1909

Local wrestler Rory McLennan was set to meet M. Matsuda of Vancouver at a match at the Opera House on March 4. Matsuda was the welterweight champion of B.C. and recently defeated G. Daily, ex-champion of Oregon and Washington.

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 27, 1919

J.B. McGaghran, postmaster of Arrowhead, shot a nine-foot cougar, the largest ever seen in the district.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 27, 1929

New locomotives being built at Montreal for the Mountain section of the Revelstoke division of the CPR were described as “monsters.” They were to be over 97 feet in length and would weigh 725,000 lbs. The boilers were to be of nickel steel and would contain over two miles of piping.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 3, 1939

Hans Gunnarsen placed first in the A class at the Revelstoke Ski Club championships held on the new ski jump. His brother Gunnar Gunnarsen placed second, followed by George Davis and Earl Pletsch. Local jumper Arthur Johnson broke a leg during practice, his second broken leg in as many years.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, March 3, 1949

Enough food to last three weeks was parachuted to 20 residents of Halcyon and St. Leon Hot Springs after the communities were cut off due to ice on the Upper Arrow Lake. It was a combined response by the Air Force and the Canadian Red Cross. Flt-Lieut. Cecil Hoseason flew a Dakota aircraft and made 17 low-level runs over the twin targets to drop 900 pounds of hay and 2,100 pounds of foodstuffs and tobacco.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 26, 1959

H.G. Stevenson, owner of the Avolie Theatre, announced plans to establish a drive-in theatre in Revelstoke.

40 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 28, 1979

Rick Straka, age 19 of Edmonton, died in an avalanche on Mount Mackenzie. He and three other skiers had been dropped off by a helicopter. Straka has hit by the avalanche at the 2000 metre level on the mountain. 45 people were involved in the search, and the victim’s body was found by a search dog.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Feb.26, 1999

Three members of Revelstoke’s Special Olympics team brought home medals in snowshoeing from the recent B.C. Special Olympics Winter Championships in Kelowna. Charlyne Jack won a gold medal and two bronze. Janice Eckman won bronze and Dick Greenaway won silver.

