Isabel Coursier of Revelstoke held the women’s world record for ski-jumping with a jump of 84 feet in 1922. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo #909)

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 4

Local history as recorded in the newspaper

130 years ago, Kootenay Star Feb. 7, 1891

During the past week shovelling snow has been a favorite pastime. A foot and a half on the level is the record for the week.

120 years ago, Revelstoke Herald Feb. 6, 1901

Rev. J . G. Sheara. Field Secretary of the Lord’s Day Alliance for Canada, is now on his way to the coast for the purpose of organizing a branch of the Alliance in B.C. He expects to reach Revelstoke on Feb. 19 and will hold a meeting here in the interests of his cause. He is particularly desirous of receiving information and help from everybody interested in preserving a day of rest for the laboring man, and hopes that all interested will make it a point to meet him.

110 years ago, Mail-Herald Feb. 4, 1911

The main feature of the curling bonspiel at Golden in which Revelstoke is so much interested, has so far been the knockout given McLeod of Calgary by C. R. Macdonald, the latter winning the game with the last rock on an extra end.

100 years ago, Revelstoke Review Feb. 3, 1921

The Review sponsored a contest for the best essays on The Early History of Revelstoke, by children aged 15 and under. The paper was expecting at least 50 entries, but received only three.

The first prize of $10 cash goes to Miss Isabel Coursier, age 14 years; the second prize of $6 to Ernest H. Needham, age 11; and the third prize of $3 to Mary E. Davis, age 12 years.

**Note: $10 in 1921 is roughly the equivalent to $146 in today’s currency.

90 years ago, Revelstoke Review February 6, 1931

Miss Isabel Coursier, finding herself unable to come to Revelstoke for her beloved sport of ski-jumping, arrived in Vancouver by boat Friday night, and early Saturday morning drove with a girl chum in her car, up Grouse Mountain to spend the week-end. Parking the car, the girls put on their skis when a huge black bear emerged from the forest and made a flying charge for the girls, landing on Miss Coursier with all four feet at once and bearing her to the ground. Some boys drove the animal off with ski poles and fortunately no injury was inflicted, but Miss Coursier reports she got the biggest surprise of her life and a much greater “thrill” than she ever experienced over the big jump at Revelstoke.

70 years ago, Revelstoke Review Feb. 1, 1951

Nominations for Revelstoke’s Good Citizen for the past year are again being sought by Gold Range Lodge Knights of Pythias.

50 years ago, Revelstoke Review Feb. 4 1971

Despite the fact that the weatherman didn’t cooperate, three rinks from Revelstoke persevered and ‘better late than never’, made it safely to the Golden Ladies Curling Bonspiel last week-end. Once there, their luck was all good, and each rink placed. The Hazel Brandt Rink, with Jean Takkinen, Garth Deno and Dorothy Wasylik won first place in the A event.

40 years ago, Revelstoke Review Feb. 4, 1981

In 1981, the Heritage Canada Foundation, with substantial public support, is renewing its efforts to have the third Monday in February declared a national holiday.

30 years ago, Revelstoke Review Feb. 6, 1991

Revelstoke Art Council’s president says the city could make better use of the organization in planning and promoting cultural events. Vern Enyedy says the city is heading in a new direction regarding arts and culture and the council could be an important tool in that development. “We feel that the future of Revelstoke needs to address the cultural pulse of the city,” he stated. “By using the arts council more fully, implementing and encouraging the arts council and its mandate, this will bring many great benefits to our community.”

20 years ago, Revelstoke Review Feb. 7, 2001

By this summer Revelstoke will have four official museums in operation. The City and the B.C. Interior Forestry Museum Society are working out details for a deal to allow use of the Columbia Viewpoint facility above the Revelstoke Dam as a temporary home for the proposed forestry museum project. Society president Bob Clarke said the group is very happy with the arrangement.

Â 

Local History

Most Read