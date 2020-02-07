Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 6

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Feb. 6, 1900

An ad from Long’s Brewery in Revelstoke proclaimed, “If you want to get fat, drink Long’s Dublin Ale and Stout, recommended by the medical profession.”

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Feb. 5, 1910

A sarcastic editorial comment included pointers “for those who want to hurt the town in which you live: Run the place down to strangers. Be particular to discredit the motives of public-spirited men. Refuse to see merit in any scheme which does not exactly benefit you. Oppose any scheme which will raise your taxes. Never mind how it will benefit the district at large. Talk loudly in public places of how bad times are and how everybody and everything is going to the dogs.”

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 5, 1920

The sawmill operated for many years by Richard Sawyer was sold to Thomas McCormick, of Eight-Mile. Mr. Sawyer acquired a new sawmill business at Twenty-one Mile, and hoped to have operations under way soon.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 5, 1930

The sixteenth annual Winter Carnival opened with an ice carnival in the skating rink, in a ceremony led by Carnival Queen Mary Hume. Skaters were awarded prizes for costumes. A gruelling 15 mile ski race was held, with Mr. Jorstad of Winnipeg finishing first. Boys’ jumping events were also held, with Bob Lymburne, E. Coueffin, and Jack Jamieson performing well. The men’s jumping events were scheduled for the next day.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 8, 1940

Local skiers Bill and Don McCrae and Jim McDonald made it to Jasper on the first leg of their 500 mile ski hike to Banff. The conditions were difficult, and at times they had to abandon their skis to trudge through the snow. They were guests of the Jasper Ski Club when they reached that town, before heading to Banff to attend the Dominion Ski Championships.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb.9, 1950

It was a great day for the community of Beaton when the steamer “Beaton” finally broke through the ice barrier on the Arrow Lakes to re-establish contact with the outside world. Two weeks of isolation, in record low temperatures, came to an end when the steamer tied up at the dock. A new record was established when the thermometer dropped to 32 below zero.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 4, 1960

Fred Rear, conductor and Armando Lazzarotto, trainman had an almost miraculous escape on January 29 when a slide near Illecillewaet swept eight cars of their 64-car freight train off the track, leaving their caboose standing by itself. Lazzarotto had heard the rumble of the slide and warned the crew, who were able to take precautionary measures. The same day, three men from Nelson narrowly escaped death in the Illecillewaet River when a snow slide carried them from the roof of a snowshed at Laurie Tunnel 150 feet to the banks of the river. One of the men suffered a broken fibula when he crashed into rocks lining the river bank.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 5, 1970

The Revelstoke Swimming Pool Society set July 1, 1971, as the target date to start construction of an outdoor community pool. The date coincided with the anniversary of B.C.’s entry into confederation.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 6, 1980

Revelstoke was chosen as the site for the 1980 B.C. Snowmobiling Championships.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 9, 2000

Ruby Nobbs retired as manager of Revelstoke Museum & Archives after 18 years in the volunteer position. Nobbs had also been a member of the museum society since it was started in 1958. Her final year as manager was the Centennial of Revelstoke’s incorporation as a city, and during the year, the society hosted two provincial museum and archives conferences, and was involved in the city’s centennial celebrations.

