Revelstoke Museum & Archives Photo P1281 The Waldorf Apartment building stood at the corner of Second Street East and McArthur Avenue.

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 6

125 Years Ago: Kootenay Star, Feb. 10, 1894

The Chinese community celebrated their New Year. For two days, the smell of fire crackers and explosive dragons were the chief features of the celebration. A large Chinese flag was unfurled at Wah Chung’s store. The amount spent on fireworks was more than $800.

110 Years Ago: Mail-Herald, Feb. 6, 1909

The paper published Revelstoke’s 10 Commandments, which involved supporting and promoting local merchants. Commandment 8 reads, “Thou shalt spend thy earnings at home and they may return from whence they came and give nourishment to such as come after thee.”

100 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 6, 1919

Revelstoke was to receive $10,500 from the Government of Canada to enable returned soldiers, and widows and dependents of soldiers to obtain homes of their own.

90 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 6, 1929

Fire destroyed the Waldorf, a two-storey apartment block at the corner of Second Street East and McArthur Avenue (site of Beruschi Park.) The building was erected by pioneer builder Hugh Laughead in the early 1900s and was owned by Arthur Jones at the time of the fire. All nine suites were occupied at the time of the fire, and while most tenants lost furniture and personal effects, there were no fatalities.

80 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 10, 1939

Although the temperature was about -24 Celsius, the CPR platform was thronged from beginning to end with local residents and visiting tournament spectators and competitors when the special ski train arrived from Vancouver this morning for the Western Canada Ski Tournament with radio broadcasters and spectators. Half-a-dozen horse-drawn sleighs were on hand to take the visitors downtown.

70 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 10, 1949

Snowmobile service is now being maintained between Beaton and Arrowhead over the ice. The service is made in less than half an hour.

60 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 5, 1959

Buddy McKenzie of Revelstoke Ski Club was the big winner in the Four-Event Junior Tournament held here January 31 and February 1. The was awarded the Oscar Lundell trophy, the Ivind Nilsen trophy for jumping, the Nels Nelsen trophy for four-way combined, and the Wakita trophy for Nordic Combined. The Vancouver Sun trophy for Alpine girls’ skiing went to Margaret Nelles.

30 Years Ago: Revelstoke Review, Feb. 8, 1989

Revelstoke School District and its 110 teachers signed a two-year contract, giving the teachers a 14.3 percent pay hike over the two years. Noon-hour supervision was removed from the contract, and preparation time for elementary teachers was reinstated.

20 Years Ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Feb. 5, 1999

Jack Stuempel, of the Kamloops regional office of the Ministry of Highways, was in Revelstoke for an open house on the ministry’s 25 year management plan. The most-asked question was how the ministry planned to fix the dangerous conditions at Three Valley. The construction of a tunnel was ruled out as a possible solution.

