Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 9

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, February 11, 1893

William Vickers of Hall’s Landing arrived at Revelstoke last Saturday on snowshoes, having walked the 45 kilometres in ten hours. He planned to take back a sleigh load of provisions.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, February 12, 1903

The general store of Morris & Steed on Front Street was wiped out by fire. No. 1 Fire Brigade responded quickly, and were later joined by Fire Brigade No. 2, but the fire had started in the basement, and the intense smoke made it impossible to get at it. The store had been in operation for five years.

110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, February 8, 1913

Sir Thomas Shaughnessy, president of the Canadian Pacific Railway Company, announced that they would commence double-tracking of the railway line between Calgary to the west coast, and would build a tunnel through the Selkirk Mountains. The Connaught Tunnel was completed in 1916.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 7, 1923

O.T. Bibb brought in fine samples of ore from the new discovery at the Multiplex mine near Camborne. A new tunnel on the Red Dyke claim struck good values in gold-silver and lead. The ore body was formed in a network of veins, which ran through the 50-foot-wide dyke in every direction.

90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, February 10, 1933

Over a hard course in the coldest weather that has ever ushered in a ski carnival, long distance races opened the 19th annual ski tournament on February 7, 1933. Hans Gunnarsen won the race in the remarkable time of 54 minutes, 31 seconds. His nearest competitor was four minutes behind him. The “A” Class jumping event was postponed due to the cold weather and high winds.

80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, February 11, 1943

New ration books were to be distributed between the dates and February 22 and 27, with arrangements in the control of the local ration board, headed by A.E. Miller. A meeting of the sub-committee of the Women’s Regional Advisory Committee of the Wartime Prices and Trade Board held at Cranbrook recently, recommended that extra rations be allowed for the railway running trades, to account for the fact that they sometimes had to have as many as five meals away from home during trips.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 12, 1953

Well-known skier Ivind Nilsen passed away at the age of 48. Nilsen was born in Norway in 1904, and came to Revelstoke as a child with his family, where they settled in Big Eddy. He was at one time the boy’s world ski jumping champion, and later worked as a ski instructor at Chateau Frontenac, Quebec. His older brother was the world champion ski jumper Nels Nelsen. Ivind was noted as having perfect form in his jumps.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 7, 1963

Revelstoke’s float in a big Winter Carnival parade in Vernon took top honour in the service club and fraternal organization section. The Vernon News commended the convincing Viking theme and epic size of the float. The Gunnarsen family was commended for their work on the float.

50 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, February 8, 1973

The B.C. Junior Championships and Senior Open Invitational Cross Country and Jumping events were held on Mount Revelstoke National Park on February 3rd and 4th. Peter Feke of Revelstoke won the B.C. Juvenile Cross Country Championship, out of a field of 100 racers. The coach of the Revelstoke team was Soren Sorensen. The jumping events saw 27 jumpers competing. Jamie McInnes of Revelstoke placed third in his event.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, February 9, 1983

Revelstoke Rockets Coach Gaetan Picard resigned from his role. Two weeks prior to a formal announcement he told the Review staff that he was unhappy with the hockey culture he was dealing with. He felt that the barrier between rookies and veteran players was responsible for poor performance. He did not see the team changing and felt he either had to cut all the veteran players or cut himself. He took responsibility for the situation, but said it was time to leave.

30 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, 1993

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society was pleased to hear that the provincial government had decided to give women fleeing spousal abuse priority for social housing vacancies. As the shelter could only support women for 14 days in their facilities, the decision was a big move forward in protecting women and keeping families together.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, February 12, 2003

Court sittings were to return to Revelstoke. Revelstoke was set to acquire the court house building from the provincial government. The purchase of the court house building was part of the agreement that would allow Revelstoke to restore local court sittings, making services more accessible to Revelstoke citizens.

Compiled by Rachael Lewis, collections manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

