Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 14

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Jan. 17, 1891

Revelstoke’s new public school house opened on Jan. 13, 1891, when teacher Lydia Irvine led her 27 pupils from their temporary quarters in the former North-West Mounted Police barracks at the top of Douglas Street hill to the new building. The children were in first to fifth grade. The new school was located in the block between Second and Third Street across from Moberly Manor.

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Jan. 11, 1901

Two teams of ladies played a hockey match in the rink on Jan. 8, 1901. The teams consisted of Miss Pettipiece (captain,) Misses M. Corley, N. Dunne, Major, Adair, and N. Smith, and Miss Sawyer (captain,) Misses Coleman, Daniels, and Neil with Davis. W. Sawyer is acting as coach. The ladies were rapidly improving under his direction. Miss Pettipiece’s team won by three goals to one.

110 years ago: Mail-Herald, Jan. 14, 1911

Snow storms and cold weather throughout the west were causing havoc with rail travel and power. The railway lines had been closed for four days and four nights. Work was underway to clear streets and sidewalks of snow. Schools were reopening after a few days of closure. Light and power were out in the city. The gas producing engine was frozen. The newspaper tried to cheer up its readers by pointing out that their next electric light bills would be lower.

100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 13, 1921

A well-known Chinese merchant from Revelstoke died in Vancouver on January 3, 1921. Soon Tong Mike Wong, known locally as Mike Pat, had died in Vancouver prior to a planned trip to China. Mike Pat had come to Revelstoke in the 1880s, and had been in business here for all of that time. He was 73 years of age.

90 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 16, 1931

The annual bonspiel of the Okanagan and Interior B.C. Curling Association was scheduled to be held in Revelstoke on Jan. 19. A record number of entries was expected, with rinks coming from Field, Golden, Salmon Arm, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vancouver, Merritt, Armstrong, and Vernon.

In other news, it was reported that the Yo-Yo craze had hit Revelstoke and that children could be seen with them throughout the community.

80 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 16, 1941

There was an ongoing dispute between city council and the Provincial Police Department, which had been providing police services in Revelstoke since 1932. The city issued a cheque for the balance of the old contract rate of $3,120.65, and indicated its unwillingness to sign a contract for $4,400, which was the amount requested by the Provincial Police. Council decided to speak with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police before making a decision on the provincial contract.

70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 11, 1951

Arnfinn Bergmann, flying the colours of the Revelstoke Ski Club, broke Princeton’s big hill record at the recent Canadian Amateur Ski Association pre-Olympic Jump Clinic. His jump of 242 feet beat the existing record of 235 feet. Conditions were treacherous, and Bergmann broke a pair of skis at the event. Bergmann was leaving shortly to represent Revelstoke in Connecticut and Michigan, and was planning to be back in Revelstoke for the Olympic Trials and International Tournament on March 4.

60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 12, 1961

Fourteen years of international activity reached agreement when Canadian and U.S. negotiating teams found themselves in accord on the terms of a treaty for the joint development of the Columbia River. It was expected that the treaty would be signed within a week.

40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Jan. 14, 1981

The snow removal budget of $180,000 for November and December of 1980 had been shattered, with expenses totalling $238,735. This resulted in a deficit of $58,735.

20 years ago: Revelstoke Times Review, Jan. 17, 2001

The Revelstoke for a Safe Trans-Canada Highway committee organized a weekend letter-writing campaign that saw more than 4,000 letters written to politicians in Victoria and Ottawa, calling for upgrades on the highway.

